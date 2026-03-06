SMPL New Delhi [India], March 5: DZYN Furnitures has announced a major expansion of its teakwood pooja mandir collection through its online platform, as demand continues to grow for dedicated prayer units that can be planned as a fixed part of the home. The development marks a category-focused move by the brand to strengthen its position in teakwood pooja mandirs with a wider product range across designs, sizes and usage needs. The expansion comes as more households look for pooja mandirs that are not treated as temporary setups but as an important part of home planning. In response to this shift, DZYN Furnitures has broadened its collection to offer more choice across carved designs, storage layouts, compact and large formats, and mandirs suited to different room sizes and prayer needs.

DZYN Furnitures said all pooja mandirs in the collection are made of teakwood and teak ply and are planned for long-term home use. The brand has placed special focus on carved designs, structural variety and category depth so that buyers can explore a broader range of prayer units based on their specific needs rather than settle for limited options. The expanded range includes mandirs across compact and large sizes, with different storage layouts, door styles and design structures. The company said the collection is not built around a single format. Instead, it brings together a wide variety of mandirs for homes that need different types of prayer setups. Some households may need a compact mandir for a smaller area. Some may want a larger unit for a dedicated pooja room. Some may look for closed storage. Others may prefer more display space within the mandir layout.

According to the company, buyers now approach pooja mandirs with a more defined purchase intent. Instead of treating the mandir as a temporary corner unit, many families now see it as a fixed part of the home. As a result, they often compare dimensions, storage utility, carving details, door patterns and overall layout before making a decision. DZYN Furnitures said the expanded collection has been organised to support this buying process in a clearer and more structured way. The company added that design choice has become a major decision point in this category. Buyers are not only choosing by size. They also look for prayer units that reflect the feel of the space in which they will be placed. Some prefer a more detailed carved mandir. Some want a simpler layout with clear lines. Some need drawers for daily pooja items. Some look for doors and enclosed sections for a more complete setup. The company said the collection has been expanded to address these varied preferences through a wider product selection.

DZYN Furnitures also said pooja mandirs are now being planned for different areas of the home and not only for one type of setting. In some homes, the mandir is placed in a separate prayer room. In others, it is set in the living room, a passage area, or another fixed prayer corner. The expanded collection has been arranged to support this broad use across different home settings. The development also reflects the wider shift in online furniture buying, where category depth and product clarity have become important for decision-making. The company said customers now want to browse within a defined category, compare multiple options and choose a unit that fits their home without moving across different stores or limited listings.

To explore the collection, visit the official website at https://dzynfurnitures.com/ With this expansion, DZYN Furnitures is strengthening its focus on teakwood pooja mandirs by offering wider design choice, practical formats and dedicated prayer units for different home settings. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)