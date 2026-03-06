VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5: EasyFix Handy Solutions India Private Limited, a technology-enabled enterprise maintenance and repair services platform, has raised nearly Rs 6 crore in a funding round led by Campus Angels Network. The round saw participation from members of the network, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's scalable and process-driven model. Founded over a decade ago, EasyFix has built a national platform that delivers structured repair and maintenance (R & M) services to enterprise clients operating across multiple locations. The company addresses a long-standing gap in the market--fragmented service delivery, lack of accountability, inconsistent technician quality, and limited visibility into asset lifecycle and service performance.

EasyFix's proprietary technology platform integrates workflow management, real-time tracking, SLA monitoring, and a Technician Quality Index (TQI) built over years of operational data. This enables enterprise customers to standardise maintenance processes across hundreds of outlets while improving turnaround time, compliance, and cost visibility. The company currently executes approximately 3 lakh service jobs annually and serves over 100 enterprise customers across sectors including retail, banking, QSR chains, healthcare, and commercial infrastructure. With presence across multiple cities and an extensive technician network, EasyFix combines local execution capability with centralised control and reporting. The fresh capital will be deployed towards strengthening the technology stack, enhancing enterprise sales capability, expanding geographic footprint, deepening service categories, and building stronger operational controls to drive margin improvement and scalability. The company plans to further invest in data analytics, automation, and process optimisation to improve service quality and customer retention.

Founder Perspective Shaifali Holani, Founder & CEO, EasyFix, said: "Over the past ten years, we have built EasyFix as a dependable partner for enterprise clients managing multi-location operations. Our focus has always been on structured processes, strong technician networks, and technology-backed service delivery. With the support of Campus Angels Network, we will accelerate our growth, strengthen governance frameworks, and expand our platform to deliver higher operational efficiency at scale." Investor Perspective Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO, Campus Angels Network, said: "EasyFix represents a mature, execution-led platform operating in a large and under-organised sector. The company has demonstrated resilience, operational discipline, and strong enterprise traction over a sustained period. We believe there is significant opportunity to build a national leader in structured enterprise maintenance services by leveraging technology, data-driven decision-making, and disciplined scaling."

Enterprises seeking a structured, technology-driven maintenance partner across multiple locations may connect with EasyFix for partnership discussions. Skilled technicians interested in working within an organised and process-driven service platform may also explore opportunities with the company. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)