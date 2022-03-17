Eco-modern home by Vijay Properties in the 'City of Future' - Vavandhal, Panvel

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to provide eco-modern homes, Vijay Properties is launching project Parivaramm in one of the most upcoming growth locations in Maharashtra - Vavandhal, Panvel.
Strategically located on the Mumbai-Pune highway, Vavandhal consists of unending beautiful landscapes clubbed with great connectivity, making it the city of future. Becoming an ideal choice for residential investment, Vavandhal provides the best of both worlds - nature, and urbanization.
Sharing his thoughts on the growing popularity of Vavandhal and the place is an exemplary choice for new project development, Vijay Jeswani & Owner, said, "Vavandhal has become an extremely popular location for its scenic beauty and great connectivity. The vicinity has become a great choice for family homes and denotes peace and calm most serenely. Vavandhal has substantial potential and the flawless beauty can support the dreams of families that are looking for their dream home with no compromise on quality, location, or amenities."
Vijay further added, "Surrounded by lush greenery and amazing connectivity to Mumbai, Pune, and Lonavala, Project Parivaramm consists of modern amenities like a vegas clubhouse, indoor games, stone walkway, jogging track, multi-purpose lawn, amphitheatre, senior citizens area along with kids playing area. A complete family-oriented project, the property has paid special attention to health, safety, and hygiene with 24 hours water supply, earthquake-resistant RCC structure, and ample amount of parking space."
Redefining connectivity, Vavandhal is just about 25 minutes from Panvel station and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, 30 minutes from the Navasheva Trans Harbour Sea Link, and just a minute off NH4 making it holistically accessible by road, rail and air as well.
With an ideology of 'Salaah Nahi, SaathDenge', Project Parivaramm brings together Health, Nature, and Unity with their Eco-Modern Residential Towers named Aashika, Ishita, Vianca & Viaan located in nature Vavandhal Chowk Junction, Panvel. The project has spacious and well-planned homes that have been divided into phases I and II. The eco-modern houses consist of a plethora of choices, such as 1 RK studio, 1 BHK, and 2 BHK apartments starting at just Rs. 16.90 lacs all inclusive.
