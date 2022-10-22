Edtech Startup Bodhi AI raises USD 200K for connecting students to teachers over a 1-to-1 Video call

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): Jaipur-based Edtech Startup Bodhi AI has raised USD 200K from Hyderabad-based The Marwari Angels (MAAN), Founders Angel Network (FAN), Mumbai-based JIIF Shark Angels (JSA), Gurgaon-based Edtech Accelerator UIncept (an existing investor), Surat-based Ivy Growth, and Bangalore based POD.

Angel investors Harsh Pokharna (Founder of OK Credit) and MrBholaMeena (Founder of Onlinetyaari) also participated in this round.

Bodhi AI's vision is to become the next Google search for live videos and a marketplace for those creators who want to grow their audience base and revenues. Targeting the ed-tech sector currently, it is reimagining the student learning experience and helping teachers not just bring their classrooms online but also sell their courses.

Founder and CEO, Prashant Pandey, an Engineer from the University of Birmingham explains "The need for a 1-to-1 personal assistant is evident from the fact that any question that requires a discussion or research has no quick or trustable solutions. We are on our path to make this 1-to-1 connection interactive in real-time and engaging for every student."

Bodhi AI is on its way to disrupting the ed tech market by connecting at least 1 million students to a teacher over a 1-to-1 video call. A student comes to their platform, posts a doubt, and instantly connects to a teacher over a video call. The teacher can further interact with the student, solve his/her doubts and can upsell their courses.

Founder and COO, MrPiyushAgarwalemphasises what a teacher needs said "Every teacher is literally searching for ways to get more student admissions and revenues. With these funds, we will aggressively help teachers grow their student base and increase their income online.

Founded by Prashant Pandey and Piyush Agarwal, team Bodhi AI is a team of 35 Bodhis including engineers and Management professionals working in various departments. In March 2022, Bodhi AI acquired a Kota-based ed-tech startup Skoolstream founded by IIT graduates. Also, in January 2022 Bodhi AI represented India in Global Edtech Startup Awards (GESA) held in London.

The ed-tech ecosystem is yet to evolve in terms of personalisation. The founders of Bodhi AI, being around 5 years old, clearly understand the problems of a teacher and a student very well. Every teacher and student has unique needs that require a customised way of delivering solutions with the use of technology.

"Ed-Tech players like Bodhi AI are a unique blend of AI and content delivery platform which provides students with a highly responsive platform for their quick doubt-solving requirement. With the ever-changing technology landscape- Bodhi AI is on top of the evolution curve which focuses on instant problem-solving and provides a scalable platform for teachers to generate leads for their coaching or tuition business. It is definitely a unicorn in making." Subhash Tripathi- Founders Angel Network & Marwari Angel Network.

The Indian Coaching Industry is a USD 21 Billion annual cashflow market and there are around 9.7 million coaching institutes or teachers in India.

Presently, Bodhi AI has over 3500+ premium Coaching institutes and is targeting 50000+ active premium Institutes by the end of F.Y. 2023-24.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)