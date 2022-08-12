Eloelo launches Eloelo Idol - A live music talent show, Saregamapa finalist Rupali Jagga set to perform live

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Independence day, Eloelo, creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform has announced the launch of Eloelo Idol, a live-interactive event featuring Saregamapa finalist Rupali Jagga. The star will perform live on the platform to celebrate 75 years of independence and launch Eloelo Idol.
Eloelo Idol will give a national stage to singers across the nation to showcase their talent to millions. The campaign will run from August 15 to August 30. The prize for the campaign winner is a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Other participants on the leaderboard stand a chance to win other exciting prizes such as smartphones, and speakers and up to 3 Lakh Cash Prizes. "Eloelo Idol is a revolutionary concept for all the aspiring singers and musicians out there, which is democratising the way audiences impact the competition and which singer ends up on the top and wins bumper prizes," said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Eloelo.
The company has also announced a limited-time independence month offer under which anyone can go live even with just one follower with an aim to maximise participation in the event. There is no limit to participation, and the competition is open to every individual creating equal opportunity for seasoned creators and also new aspirants. "Being a 24/7 LIVE video platform, Eloelo takes pride in changing the scenario of current national-level music competitions since creators can participate from the comfort of their homes. More importantly, there are no elimination procedures or any auditions to move ahead in the contest; therefore, singers can actually enjoy the competition and entertain the audiences with all of their hearts," Saurabh added.
The creator-led social gaming & live streaming platform has launched similar live interactive events in the past. An event featuring Big Boss fame Sapna Choudhary for New Year had received over 200,000+ comments and 15,000+ virtual gifts sent by fans to Sapna. The platform received a staggering 80 million+ gameplays on its Eloelo Premier League, the country's largest live streaming gaming tournament that ran for a month concurrent to the IPL. "The unique format of our live shows enables users to comment in real-time and interact with participants. This serves as a positive reinforcement of bridging the gap between creator & user interactions," remarked Saurabh.
Launched in September 2020 by 2 ex-Flipkart executives, Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey, it has consistently featured in the top 10 apps on Google Playstore. Eloelo has seen an unprecedented spike in its users in the past 2 months, with over 4 Million overall users. The company sees that users are now creating deeper connections with their creators.
