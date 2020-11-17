Emerald won the prestigious JNA award as Manufacturer of the year 2020

You would like to read
- India's Gold Jewellery Demand Plunges 60% In H1 2020
- Gems, jewellery exports falls38.8 pc in Mar; down 8.9 pc in FY20
- Guinness World Record Ring The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November, 2020
- MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; largest online business webinar broke all world records
- Siyaram sets Guinness World Record for online Textile Mahakumbh
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA.
The JNA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the jewellery and gemstone trade that honours companies who uphold innovation, excellence in the jewellery industry.
JNA Awards has announced its highly anticipated list of recipients at its inaugural hybrid ceremony - a live event combining online and physical elements that capped off the first day of the Jewellery & Gem Digital World on a high note.
With a grand virtual ceremony, the award was handed over by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets to K Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.
"I start this with a thank you note by first thanking the JNA awards for recognizing Emerald, overwhelmed with the prestigious feel which will last for lifetime. We would have not achieved this without the constant support of dedicated employees and customers who believed in us, I thank them too. We will keep flourishing with your support and promise to set a global benchmark in Jewellery manufacturing," said K Srinivasan, Managing Director, about the event of pride.
With three decades of experience in jewellery manufacturing, finally Emerald has acquired this award of repute. Emerald Jewel Industry has been previously recognised as the Best Large Scale Manufacturer in India for 4 consecutive years by Gem and Jewellery council and also has been recognized as The Top Exporter in India about 4 times by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion council.
The company also holds a Guinness World Record for manufacturing the World's largest handmade chain. The company has an extravagant design bank with over 5,00,000 plus unique designs, the industry's best technological facilities, dynamic workforce and state of the art production units.
Jewellery manufactured at Emerald passes all of the international quality standards and comes with the best finish. They continue to enjoy a dominant position as a jewellery supplier to the prominent jewellery retailers in India, with their products being sold by thousands of showrooms through their distributor network of over a hundred distributors.
"I of course feel honoured and delighted to win the JNA Award. I feel proud of the dedicated workforce for making utmost utilisation of the ultra-modern machines and skilful craftsmanship with which we were able to produce different jewellery. I wholeheartedly thank JNA Awards, all the customers and industry for the support," said K Santosh Krishna, Vice President.
Emerald is committed to giving each piece of jewellery with the highest quality standard passing extensive quality checks, making it the most preferred manufacturer by leading jewellery retail chains. Information about the company, its history and products offered by it can be found at www.ejindia.com.
The company aims to continue to grow its jewellery production by establishing newness in it's already existing Gold, Diamond and Platinum manufacturing facilities and venturing into Large scale Silver Manufacturing.
The company has set-up advanced jewellery making machinery to empower the workforce and increase productivity. This honour demonstrates Emerald being the best choice for customers, retailers, and jewellery wholesalers.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor