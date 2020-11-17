Emerald won the prestigious JNA award as Manufacturer of the year 2020

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA.

The JNA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the jewellery and gemstone trade that honours companies who uphold innovation, excellence in the jewellery industry.

JNA Awards has announced its highly anticipated list of recipients at its inaugural hybrid ceremony - a live event combining online and physical elements that capped off the first day of the Jewellery & Gem Digital World on a high note.

With a grand virtual ceremony, the award was handed over by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets to K Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.

"I start this with a thank you note by first thanking the JNA awards for recognizing Emerald, overwhelmed with the prestigious feel which will last for lifetime. We would have not achieved this without the constant support of dedicated employees and customers who believed in us, I thank them too. We will keep flourishing with your support and promise to set a global benchmark in Jewellery manufacturing," said K Srinivasan, Managing Director, about the event of pride.

With three decades of experience in jewellery manufacturing, finally Emerald has acquired this award of repute. Emerald Jewel Industry has been previously recognised as the Best Large Scale Manufacturer in India for 4 consecutive years by Gem and Jewellery council and also has been recognized as The Top Exporter in India about 4 times by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion council.

The company also holds a Guinness World Record for manufacturing the World's largest handmade chain. The company has an extravagant design bank with over 5,00,000 plus unique designs, the industry's best technological facilities, dynamic workforce and state of the art production units.

Jewellery manufactured at Emerald passes all of the international quality standards and comes with the best finish. They continue to enjoy a dominant position as a jewellery supplier to the prominent jewellery retailers in India, with their products being sold by thousands of showrooms through their distributor network of over a hundred distributors.

"I of course feel honoured and delighted to win the JNA Award. I feel proud of the dedicated workforce for making utmost utilisation of the ultra-modern machines and skilful craftsmanship with which we were able to produce different jewellery. I wholeheartedly thank JNA Awards, all the customers and industry for the support," said K Santosh Krishna, Vice President.

Emerald is committed to giving each piece of jewellery with the highest quality standard passing extensive quality checks, making it the most preferred manufacturer by leading jewellery retail chains. Information about the company, its history and products offered by it can be found at www.ejindia.com.

The company aims to continue to grow its jewellery production by establishing newness in it's already existing Gold, Diamond and Platinum manufacturing facilities and venturing into Large scale Silver Manufacturing.

The company has set-up advanced jewellery making machinery to empower the workforce and increase productivity. This honour demonstrates Emerald being the best choice for customers, retailers, and jewellery wholesalers.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)