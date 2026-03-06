VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Sometimes, the best businesses are born out of unmet expectations. For the founders of European Performance Automotive Group, the turning point came from their own disappointing experiences as luxury car owners. Repeated visits to both local garages and authorised dealerships revealed a troubling pattern - unclear diagnostics, limited transparency, inconsistent communication, and repair bills that lacked detailed justification. While dealerships charged premium prices, independent garages often lacked structured systems and accountability. The gap between trust and technical competence was evident. In 2023, entrepreneurs Pranav Mundada and Tanaaya Mundada acquired a small-scale luxury car workshop in Pune with unorganized processes and limited systems. What followed was not a cosmetic upgrade but a structural overhaul.

European Performance Automotive Group was rebuilt on one core principle: Luxury car servicing must be transparent, structured, and financially fair. Today, the workshop specializes exclusively in European Luxury and Super Cars, deliberately limiting volume to maintain technical depth. Every major inspection includes detailed digital reports supported by video and photo evidence before customer approval - a level of transparency rarely seen even at dealership service centers. The workshop uses only OEM and genuine spare parts and employs experienced, certified technicians trained to handle complex mechanical systems. Customers benefit from dealership-level technical standards while saving up to 40% on repair and maintenance costs.

Behind this transformation is disciplined, process-driven leadership. Pranav Mundada, who oversees finance, systems, and long-term strategy, combines a background in architecture with hands-on management experience from his other ventures as well as his advisory work through Aeirth Strategic Advisory. His architectural training brings structural thinking and precision, while his entrepreneurial and advisory journey strengthens governance, risk control, and financial discipline - shaping the workshop's compliance systems, vendor controls, and sustainable growth framework. Tanaaya Mundada, with a background in Economics and Management, leads administration and operational execution. She has played a key role in implementing workflow systems, improving technician accountability, and strengthening customer communication processes.

Transforming the workshop meant rebuilding everything from the ground up - improving inventory systems, standardizing processes, strengthening team accountability, and introducing clear performance tracking. It was a challenging journey, but it ensured that customers today receive consistent quality, transparency, and long-term reliability - not short-term fixes. European Performance Automotive Group continues to invest in advanced diagnostics, technician upskilling, and technology-enabled inspection systems. The mission remains clear: luxury car owners should never have to choose between quality, transparency, and cost efficiency. What began as a bad servicing experience has now evolved into a structured and transparent alternative for luxury car maintenance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)