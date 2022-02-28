ERGO Group AG launches 3rd Tech Hub of ERGO Technology and Services Management in Mumbai, India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): ERGO Technology & Services Management AG, the technology arm belonging to international insurance company ERGO Group AG, present in around 30 countries (https://www.ergo.com/en/Unternehmen/ERGO-International) worldwide with over 18 billion euros income, enhances its operational capabilities by launching ERGO Technology & Services Private Limited (ET & S Pvt. Ltd.) in India.

As an offshore development centre, ET & S Pvt. Ltd. in India, together with ITERGO in Germany and ET & S S.A. in Poland, will become part of the global Hub structure of ERGO Technology & Services Management AG (ET & SM). Using cutting-edge technologies and platforms, the three Tech Hubs together will further enhance the operational capabilities of ET & SM to accelerate digitalisation at ERGO Group AG in its ambition to become a leading tech-driven insurer by 2025. The three Tech Hubs' unique structure will further boost ERGO Group's agility and digital expertise, combining complementary state-of-the-art on-shore (Germany), near shore (Poland) and offshore (India) development centres.

Speaking on the launch, Mehmood Mansoori, MD & CEO, ET & S Pvt. Ltd., India said, "ERGO is not a new name in the country. We have been here since 2008 with our partner HDFC Limited and our General Insurance joint venture known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, a leading private General Insurance company in the country. With over 4.5 million Indians employed in the IT-ITeS sector, which accounts for 52% of the market share in IT services exports, India is the technology hub of the world. Our vision is to create a world-class work environment that stimulates creativity and provides start-up agility to support ERGO Group AG's ambition to become a leading tech-driven insurer by 2025."

Located in Mumbai, the new Tech Hub is committed to creating value by leveraging the exceptional and globally demanded talent pool of Indian IT professionals. ET & S Pvt. Ltd., being part of the global Hub structure of ET & SM, will offer unique career opportunities in diverse technologies across insurance domains and evolve as knowledge-centric organization, providing international growth opportunities and a multicultural working environment.

ET & S Pvt. Ltd.'s working culture will focus on diversity, inclusiveness and collaborative growth. With an ambitious scale-up plan for the next years, aiming to add around 400 employees by 2023, the Tech Hub has begun its recruitment drive and has already on-boarded some key members to its leadership team.

ERGO Technology & Services Private Limited (ET & S Pvt. Ltd.) is part of the hub structure of the ERGO Technology & Services Management (ET & SM) holding with a unique cross-cutting mandate to be a global technology and services provider for the entire ERGO Group AG.

Based on its Target Operating Model, the software, supporting services and infrastructure are organized in three Hubs (Onshore, Nearshore and Offshore) in Germany (https://www.ergo.com/de/Unternehmen/ERGO-Technologie/ITERGO) ITERGO Informationstechnologie GmbH), Poland (https://www.ergo.com/en/Microsites/ETS/start) ERGO Technology & Services S.A.) and India (https://www.ergo.com/en/Microsites/ETS/start) ERGO Technology & Services Private Limited).

