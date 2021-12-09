ETS launches Business School Advisory Council in India

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ETS, the world's largest, nonprofit educational assessment, measurement, research, and learning organization, announced today the formation of the Business School Advisory Council (BSAC) in India.

This newly established council will be the first established in-country by ETS to help bolster support of learners and graduate business education programs in India. It is comprised of a diverse group of higher education leaders who represent business schools and programs across the country.

The announcement comes on the heels (https://news.ets.org/press-releases/ets-expands-presence-in-india-driving-growth-for-core-brands-toefl-and-gre/)of last month's news from ETS of its establishment of ETS India, a new subsidiary intended to continue to promote the growth of the organization's global footprint and it's a commitment to continuing to serve learners in India as part of their lifelong educational journeys.

"BSAC India is yet another important step by ETS in furthering our commitment to higher education in India," said Alberto Acereda, Associate Vice President of Global Higher Education at ETS. "We will work closely with India's higher education leaders to address the most pressing challenges in graduate education and to advance opportunity and access to higher education for Indian students. We look forward to partnering with these prominent academic leaders to ensure that ETS continues to be an integrated part of the higher education community, continually meeting the needs of the country's students and institutions alike."

The membership of BSAC India is comprised of leading voices from India's graduate business school community including:

Dr Rajendra Srivastava, BSAC India Chair, Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation and former Dean, Indian School of Business

Dr Kishore Gopalakrishna Pillai, Dean, Amrita School of Business

Dr Abhishek Nirjar, Head of Programs, BITS School of Management

Dr Raul V. Rodriguez, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean, Woxsen University

Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Bennett University

Dr Elizabeth L. Rose, Research Chair, Professor of Business Policy and Strategy, Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

The highly regarded members of BSAC India will provide expertise and guidance, serving as the voice of the Indian business education market to help inform ETS on how to best meet the needs of students and institutions in India. Council members will review key issues, policies and requirements for Indian business schools to provide the organization strategic council.

"The BSAC India is an important opportunity to bring together Indian institutions, representatives from leading corporations and the edtech industry to collaborate and ensure that we play an integral role in shaping the future of higher education across India," said Dr Rajendra Srivastava, BSAC India Chair, Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation and former Dean, Indian School of Business. "The establishment of this council recognizes the growing prominence of higher education in India and will provide us with an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with ETS on planning the future of the education landscape in India and around the world."

ETS India, based in Delhi, India, is a subsidiary of ETS headquartered in Princeton, N.J., USA. ETS India is bringing the organization's wide-ranging expertise in education and learning to test takers and learners throughout the region. The staff of ETS India offer deep expertise and insight into delivering high-quality learning and assessment solutions as well as new business opportunities to organizations, institutions and individuals in the country.

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies.

Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. (https://www.ets.org).

