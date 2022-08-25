EZOK launches first line of Men's Footwear in offline space with 150+ SKUs

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/PNN): Amar Shoes & Leather Wears, a leading manufacturer of exclusive leather shoes, announced the launch of their finest assortment of exquisite leather Men's Footwear in India. With roots in time-honoured and deep-seated footwear-making expertise, Amar Shoes' inexhaustible portfolio of distinctive leather products is of high repute globally.

Being an expert in the leather shoe industry, EZOK extends the stylishness to its exquisite line of men's shoes. Commenting on the launch of EZOK Shoes, Arvind Bajaj said, "The core of the brand lies primarily in offering premium quality at economical pricing. The Indian consumer has a typical choice but craves a durable and quality product. It is probably the right time to be in India and part of India's growth story. We are responsible manufacturers. Therefore, we are sourcing materials locally from India; however, they adhere to REACH standards (an EU compliance) and internationally compliant norms."

Nowadays, the retail market has a strong potential. However, it's essential to associate with the right people who value the quality and design of the brand. Ezok brand was launched online primarily this year and has seen an excellent response. The brand is being produced at the manufacturing units located in Agra and Noida.

"We recognize that there is a growing demand in the men's market for stylish, sustainable footwear. In fact, EZOK's journey started a few years ago. After gaining manufacturing expertise and being in the business for over 30 years, we thought of taking a chance in retail with our own brand - a complete design-to-dispatch brand that will awaken all the senses of people worldwide, turning heads with each design. We see huge potential for its growth -- on a comparable trajectory to our export business. Just as we've pushed for a more sustainable future in export, we're proud to continue paving the way for sustainable innovation in our new venture," Arvind Bajaj, Founder EZOK Shoes.

EZOK products are made with the same degree of detail as produced for leading global brands, using the finest materials and carrying unique craftsmanship for manufacturing. The 150+ models offer everything that is high on style and that a quality-focused individual would expect to add to their wardrobe. The collection is produced from the same high-quality, premium leather and enhanced with the same seaming techniques that a premium product is made with. The collection has been designed with a stylish language that has been carefully planned down to the smallest detail.

The grand evening reception hosted 100 plus dealers and 30 plus influencers from across India. EZOK presented itself as a leading manufacturer of men's shoes. EZOK Shoes will be available in India at MBOs, retail chains and leading stores across India, along with online platforms like Nyka, Flipkart, Amazon, Ajio and Myntra etc. The collection encompasses Sneakers, Boots, Moccasins, Comfort, Casuals, and Dress Shoes. The collection will be priced in a range starting at Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,999.

EZOK is owned by Amar Shoes & Leather Wears. The company produces each and every pair at its own manufacturing units. Nearly 1000 plus people work for Amar Shoes. On a production area of 25,000 square meters, Amar Shoes manufactures more than 1 million pairs of shoes each year for global premium brands, which are retailed in over 60 countries. Ezok presents you with 162 current footwear models.

