PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Ileseum Clubs and FITTR have announced a strategic collaboration to embed preventive healthcare directly into residential communities. Ileseum, a leading clubhouse management and community ecosystem platform, and FITTR, a leading preventive health and fitness platform, are coming together to combine physical infrastructure, community-led engagement, science-backed health intelligence, advanced technology, and lifestyle management systems into a unified, end-to-end preventive health ecosystem. The collaboration will scale across Ileseum-managed clubs and townships, with a shared ambition to reach over 50,000 Ileseum members annually and positively impact nearly 20,000 families living within integrated residential communities. As India witnesses a sharp rise in lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders, both companies believe the future of healthcare lies in prevention that is built into daily life, not delivered in silos. Rather than episodic interventions, the partnership focuses on continuous, measurable, and personalised health journeys, seamlessly integrated into where people live, move, and connect.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India currently has over 101 million people living with diabetes and 136 million classified as pre-diabetic, with non-communicable diseases accounting for more than 60% of annual deaths. Addressing this challenge requires more than awareness, it requires environments that actively enable healthier behaviour and long-term lifestyle change. Under the collaboration, Ileseum and FITTR will jointly deliver an integrated preventive health ecosystem across Ileseum-managed clubs and communities. FITTR will contribute its preventive health intelligence including diagnostics, health scoring, personalised insights, predictive analytics, coaching, and long-term tracking, while Ileseum will activate this intelligence through its physical infrastructure, curated programming, and community-led engagement. Together, the two brands are creating a living preventive health system that moves beyond standalone services, features, or apps.

Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO of Fittr, said: "This partnership with Ileseum clubs brings preventive healthcare directly into homes and communities, making it easier for people to adopt healthier lifestyles before diseases take hold. It's not just about fitness - it's about extending lifespans and improving quality of life for millions." Pavit Singh, Managing Director, Ileseum Clubs, said: "At Ileseum, we don't view clubhouses as amenities - we see them as platforms that shape modern living. Partnering with FITTR allows us to embed science-backed preventive healthcare into our communities in a way that is practical, measurable, and deeply human. This collaboration reflects how residential ecosystems in India must evolve to create long-term impact at scale."

Beyond residential living, the collaboration is also generating momentum within India's startup and innovation ecosystem. By bringing together a health-tech leader and a category-defining community and real-estate-linked platform, the partnership reflects a broader shift in how Indian startups are solving large, systemic challenges through deep collaboration, not isolated products. FITTR, which has empowered over 5 million users globally, and Ileseum, which operates 20+ clubs across 8+ cities and serves more than 50,000 members, represent a new generation of Indian companies building infrastructure-led, outcome-driven solutions. Their partnership demonstrates how startups can move beyond standalone offerings to create system-level impact across health, lifestyle, and urban living.

This partnership marks a decisive shift, from amenities to outcomes, from fragmented healthcare touchpoints to integrated ecosystems, and from reactive medical care to community-led, preventive lifestyle interventions designed for how people actually live today.