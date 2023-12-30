Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024
Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024
PNN
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30: Formidium Training Academy announces the launch of its highly valuable program, the Fund Services Training Program. This course is designed for both aspiring individuals and finance professionals, aiming to impart skills in fund administration, and compliance starting on February 1, 2024.
It's a 6-month paid training course and offers 100 per cent placement with a starting salary of 4LPA after successful completion of the course.
Registration for the Fund Services Training program is now open. Interested candidates can visit [FTA website] for detailed information on the syllabus, and registration.
Whether you're just starting or want to learn more, our program is made for you. Don't miss out - sign up now for a great career in finance!
For more details, Kindly visit https://formidiumtraining.com/
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:30 PM IST