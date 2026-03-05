PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Zaggle, one of India's leading listed spend management companies, is accelerating its evolution into a scalable, compliance-first fintech infrastructure platform with a series of strategic initiatives spanning enterprise governance, sustainable mobility and leadership engagement. Over the past few weeks, the company has announced three distinct yet strategically aligned developments: * A marquee enterprise partnership with Chennai Super Kings (via Superking Ventures Private Limited) * A closed-loop CNG fleet solution with Adani Total Gas Limited and Hyundai Motor India * Its signature leadership platform, ZGolf by Zaggle Together, these initiatives reinforce Zaggle's broader ambition to build a multi-dimensional, governance-led transaction ecosystem beyond traditional spend management.

At the heart of this evolution is Zaggle's deepening engagement with marquee enterprises that demand scale, transparency and governance-led financial infrastructure. Superking Ventures Private Limited, owner of the Chennai Super Kings, has partnered with Zaggle to deploy its Corporate Expense Cards integrated with Zaggle's Spend Management Platform. The partnership underscores Zaggle's growing traction among professionally managed, high-performance organisations seeking real-time visibility, structured controls and technology-driven compliance architecture. For Zaggle, such engagements are not one-off transactions but recurring, platform-led integrations designed to strengthen enterprise wallet share and drive long-term lifetime value. Complementing this infrastructure-led expansion, Zaggle is also investing in strategic relationship capital through 'ZGolf by Zaggle,' an invite-only leadership engagement platform hosted at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram. The curated golf learning session brought together senior corporate leaders for peer interaction, leadership dialogue and experiential networking. Through its acquisition of GreenEdge, which curates premium golf experiences for leading institutions including the National Payments Corporation of India, Zaggle has further strengthened its presence within India's growing golf ecosystem, positioning itself as an end-to-end enabler of premium engagement platforms that combine hospitality, structured execution and measurable outcomes.

The collaboration with Adani Total Gas Limited further strengthens Zaggle's presence in high-frequency, compliance-sensitive sectors, aligning with India's clean mobility transition and regulatory-driven fuel ecosystem. By integrating payment infrastructure with sector-specific regulatory and operational requirements, Zaggle is building scalable, ecosystem-driven models that enhance recurring revenue visibility and long-term enterprise value. Commenting on the company's evolving strategy, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "At Zaggle, our vision has always been to build a governance-first, technology-led financial ecosystem that enables enterprises to operate with greater transparency, efficiency and control. Our approach is centred on increasing enterprise wallet share through platform-led integrations rather than standalone solutions. Each initiative whether in sports-led enterprise engagement, clean mobility ecosystems, or curated leadership platforms, strengthens Zaggle's positioning as a trusted, compliance-first fintech infrastructure partner."

Viewed together, these initiatives underscore a coherent strategic direction, delivering enterprise-grade financial governance solutions to marquee organisations. Operating in the B2B2C segment, Zaggle is among India's leading prepaid card issuers, collaborating with 19 banking partners. As of December 31, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards and serves over 3.7 million users across banking, financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles. About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle) Founded in 2011, Zaggle (NSE: ZAGGLE) (BSE: 543985) is a category-leading spend management company with a strong technology-led value proposition and a diversified user base. Operating in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle is among a select group of players with a comprehensive suite of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 19 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.

As of December 31, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards, serving more than 3.7 million users across industries. Zaggle's enterprise network spans banking and financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure, and automobiles.