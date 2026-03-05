VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: The Mumbai Chapter of Maheshwari International Business Foundation successfully hosted an exclusive High-Impact Business Networking Meet at the prestigious Hotel Sahara Star. The event brought together 70 carefully selected members, including founding members, industrialists, CXOs, and leading experts from diverse sectors. The session featured meaningful conversations, dynamic participation, and in-depth discussions on potential business collaborations. The event further strengthened MIBF's growing and influential presence in Mumbai's business ecosystem. The initiative was led by Founder General Secretary Santosh Kumar Lahoti and newly elected President CA Deepak Maheshwari, both of whom are consistently working toward building a structured and impactful networking platform for the Maheshwari business community.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests. Notable attendees included CA Deepak Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Deal Plexus, Jindagi Live Angel Fund & Nandan Growth Fund, and newly elected President of MIBF; Dr. Maya Maheshwari, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai; Radheshyam Maheshwari, Commissioner of CGST & Customs; Ramesh Chandak, Former MD & CEO of KEC International Limited; Saurabh Ajmera, Managing Partner at Ajmera & Ajmera and Chairman of the Western India Regional Council; and Ritu Rathi, Chairperson of the Surat District POSH Act Committee, Vice President of BJP Mahila Wing (Surat City), and Founder of Ek Soch NGO.

The program commenced with an address by Ranu Parwal, Founder of a Campus hiring platform - Skillsconnect.in He introduced the dignitaries and described the MIBF Mumbai Chapter as a strong and impactful platform for the community. He noted that the event followed the successful MIBF Conclave held last month, reflecting the foundation's active engagement and commitment to community growth. In his address, newly elected President Deepak Maheshwari emphasized that such gatherings provide an excellent opportunity for networking, thought exchange, and exploring new avenues of growth across various segments of the community. He expressed confidence that this initiative would further strengthen collaboration and foster positive momentum within the society.

During the closing session, Founder General Secretary Santosh Kumar Lahoti reaffirmed that the platform remains fully dedicated to community development. He highlighted the Maheshwari community's growing presence across industries, administration, healthcare, and multiple other sectors. He also encouraged community members, startups, women entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to actively associate with MIBF and contribute meaningfully. The success of the event was supported by the valuable contributions of Manish Lahoti, Rishikesh Jhawar, Pankaj Chitlangia and Suresh Bangad. Visit www.mibfoundation.com for more information about Maheshwari International Business Foundation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)