Gebr.Becker GmBH International on expansion mode

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): Gebr.Becker GmBH International, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum and pneumatic equipment, today announced their launch of India operations by launching a fully owned subsidy - Gebr.Becker India Vacuum Pumps Pvt. Ltd headquartered in Pune.
The objective behind launching Gebr.Becker GmBH's own subsidiary in India is to maintain its established goodwill with customers. Becker India will establish its own brand recognition and increase the overall market share. Also, they will closely work with Indian customers for the supply of products and solutions as well as offer services.
Becker has a global presence with 4 subsidiaries in Germany and 17 subsidiaries worldwide, along with numerous well-trained agencies worldwide. Becker International, which has an annual turnover of 200 million (Euros), will be investing a total of 10 crs. (INR).
The company headquartered in Pune has an assembly unit in Bhukum. The new company would currently focus on supply chain management and has state of the art warehouse, testing facility, service centre, and demo cum training room at Bhukum. In the future, the company aims at manufacturing products locally with a customer-centric approach.
This new development will enable increased efficiencies and diversification. The key role is to Becker spread its wings in the Indian market and achieve maximum business in India. Becker already has well-established business in India with current product offerings like Oil-less Vacuum Pumps/ Oil Lubricated Vacuum Pumps, Side channel blowers & Combined Vacuum-Pressure Pumps.
With the new subsidiary, Becker would provide products diverse products like vacuum and pneumatic equipment, rotary vane vacuum pumps, screw vacuum pumps, claw vacuum pumps, roots booster pumps, radial vacuum pumps, rotary vane compressor and side channel blowers, to name a few.
Speaking on occasion, Hans Ciesla Sales Manager, Becker Germany, said "Made in Germany" for 137 years and consistently met customer requirements in the relevant markets. The very high level of awareness of our pumps worldwide ensures Becker's success in India. Together with Becker India, we will consistently fulfil our customers' wishes and work with them on new solutions.
Speaking about India operations, Milind Bhalerao, CEO, Becker India, said, "With the new subsidiary Becker India is aiming to tap industrial segments such as additive manufacturing, packaging, and food processing, woodworking, printing & paper industry, energy, and medical technology, plastic and electronic industry."
