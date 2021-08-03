Geeken Seating Collection opens new showroom and plant in Manesar, Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Geeken Seating Collection Pvt. Ltd. opened doors to its second Showroom & third plant in Manesar. The new Plant and Showroom are about 1,50,000 sq. ft. and are located on Plot 161, IMT Sector 5, Manesar, Gurugram.

It was inaugurated by Kedar Nath Pandey, the Managing Director of Geeken Seating Collection. The Showroom is now open and can be accessed from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM and 7 PM. The new Geeken store houses a huge range of home and office steel products on display. This is the company's second Display Gallery at Manesar.

The Inauguration was followed by lunch and by an all-India Channel Partners Meet at Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, in the evening. The Managing Director addressed the gathering and shared the company's expansion plans in India. Business associates from all over India marked the occasion with their presence. Committed to being your trusted partner for all home & office furnishing needs, it has now 350+ stores located pan-India.

"We have initiated our penetration in the retail market with the manufacture of Steel Almirahs and Kitchens. To meet our projected turnover of 100+ Crs from this segment in the next 2 years, we have added about 250 new dealers this financial year. The aim is to increase our group turnover from INR 250 Cr to INR 500 Cr with the addition of 500 new dealers across India in the next 2 years," said MKedar nath Pandey, Geeken Seating Collection Pvt. ltd.

Ranjit Dogra - Chief Consultant - RVD Business Consulting said, "Striving for the highest global standards in the furniture world, we shall be embracing newer technologies with a focus on strategic implementation & streamlining business operations. With data backed strategies and a rejuvenated eCommerce Website with digital platform will make furniture search easy and enjoyable. We shall be working on 360° business consulting with our best practices for creating healthy partnerships with our channel partners, internal stakeholders, and consumers."

Manmeet Singh - Group National Sales Head said, "We have a strong foundation to reach at our milestone of 500 cr. With our talented team we would be penetrating the territories more aggressively and by the help of the latest manufacturing setup we are going to move ahead of our benchmark."

As one of the best-selling furniture brands in the country, it has been in the market for more than 30 years. With its state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and best-in-class products, the company has managed to secure the number one position in the office furniture segment including Steel Almirahs, Steel Kitchen, Filing Cabinets, Lab Tables, Hospital Furniture, Hostel Furniture, etc., and is now all set to conquer the household market.

Geeken is the place to head for revamping your home and workspace as a single-point window for all steel solutions for your spaces.

