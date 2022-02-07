'GIWA 2022', Another Feather added in Trident Communication's Cap

London [UK], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Trident Communications London, a well-known media entertainment and event management company & World Humanitarian Foundation announced the Global Inspirational Women Awards on 29th January 2022 in association with ICMEI (International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry), Lion Club Delhi, to honor the prominent international women's for their contribution to their respective fields.

The ceremony started with honoring Prof S. P. Singh Baghel - Union Minister of State Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt of India as Chief Guest, Virendra Sharma - Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom as Guest of Honour. Trident Communications added other guest speakers Dr Sandeep Marwah, Krishna Pujara-CEO Saheli UK, Padam Shree Kalpana Saroj, Ambassador-Alyaa Ghannam, Sasi Suresh-Member for London Assembly, Gaurav Gupta, Kumar Rakesh the ceremony was also joined by many and many more individuals from different parts of World & industries.

Shiv Kakran, Director, Trident Communications informed, "GIWA 2022' acknowledges the contribution of women from different walks of life for their remarkable contribution in bringing a positive change in the society or country's economy.

Further, Shiv Kakran added we are delighted to add another feather to the successful event list with GIWA 2022. Whereas Mayank Dahiya said that women are known to have better intuition, patience, emotional focus, compassion, and networking ability. The list of female strengths is endless.

Trident Communications organized the GIWA 2022 in a virtual event and invited many celebrities along with awardees from different parts of the world. The GIWA 2022 is a tribute to the limitless efforts, dedication, perseverance, and all the great accomplishments of these powerful women, cited by Naveen Dahiya known as the backbone of Trident Communications. GIWA 2022 was attended by many Bollywood, TV actresses Entrepreneurs & social workers from different parts of the world like Dubai, Iran, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the USA, and Canada. HE Laila Rahhal (Dubai), Sougand Akbarian (Iran), Nilanka Jayasooriya (Sri Lanka), Dr Poonam Nigam (Ireland), Nisha JamVwal, Adv Dr Nupur Dhamija, Adv. Reena Singh, Adv. Sangeeta Joshi, Anju A Handa, Sayyada Ansari, Shikha Kalra, Indu Rajput, Lippi Parida. Team Trident Communications extended the gratitude towards all the attendees of the show and sought for same high level of trust and support from the awardees & associate partners in future ventures.

Trident Communcations had been awarded in London Parliament twice in past few year for their outstanding contribution to event technology. The company had launched their two of the renowned events in India on February 2020 in association with ICMEI (International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry). In digital world during the COVID-19 company have completed their first Online Talent Show in May 2020 with a high number of registration.

Trident communications supporting Rajasthani Academy Delhi in different social causes.

