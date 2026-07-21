PNN

New Delhi [India], July 20: Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) has come out with an initial Equity Private Placement Offer to raise USD 11 Million (approx 100 Cr). The funds would be invested to build the music content library for Indian & International Market. It will position GMC Music as one of the leading Music Production House not only in India but Internationally with diversified Multilinguistic content library. Now with Multiple International Music Platforms and Digital Boom the GMC music library will multifold monitization driving strong fundamental growth in the business.

The Business Valued at Rs 500 Cr (Approx 52 Million USD) with rich content concentrating on Indian regional languages with focus on creating music labels and content including Bollywood Soundtracks, Indi-Pop/Pop Chartbusters, Devotional & Bhakti etc. Along with mainstream hindi the music content creation library will be in Punjabi, Kashmiri, Tamil , Telugu , Malayalam , Marathi , Bengali , Assamese, Gujrati , Bhojpuri , Kannada , Garhwali and Kumaoni.