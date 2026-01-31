VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31:GM Modular curated a powerful cinematic evening in Mumbai with a special screening of Border 2 at Maison PVR, Jio World Drive Mall, BKC, bringing together over 400 CISF jawans along with architects and dealers. The initiative was conceptualised as a tribute to the courage, discipline, and service of India's security forces, while also strengthening GM Modular's long-standing engagement with the architecture and design community through a shared cultural experience.

The event was graced by actor Ahan Shetty along with his co-star actress Anya Singh, whose presence amplified the patriotic sentiment associated with the film. Following the screening for CISF jawans, Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh arrived at the venue via the GM Luxury Showroom on wheels bus wrapped in Border 2 theme. Rooted in GM Modular's 'Nation First' value, the special screening was envisioned as a mark of respect for the men who safeguard the country, using cinema as a powerful medium to acknowledge service, sacrifice, and national pride.