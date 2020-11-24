Gnani.ai launches mandarin to English integrated speech solution for Indian Defence

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI today announced the launch of a new integrated Speech Recognition based solution for the Indian defence establishment.
The end-to-end voice translation system uses Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Machine Translation and Speech-to-Text to convert Mandarin to English and is designed to help armed forces, intelligence agencies and local law enforcement authorities in improving communication systems and giving substantial leeway to the Indian defence forces.
The solution has a wide range of applications that includes cross border intelligence, voice surveillance, monitoring telephone/internet conversations, intercepting Radio/Satellite communication and to bridge interactions during border meetings and joint exercises. Its unique features include noise reduction, dialect/accent detection and support for all audio file formats.
Gnani.ai has delivered similar vernacular NLP solutions for Indian defence organizations to strengthen communication systems across other Indian borders with countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
"AI-based Speech Recognition technology is a necessity and is quickly making its way in becoming part of modern warfare. We believe AI has the potential to transform and improve the communication systems and will help strengthen Indian Armed forces," said Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO, Gnani.ai, speaking on the announcement.
"Understanding linguistic nuances such as phoneme and dialects is a challenge especially when it comes to Mandarin. Our integrated speech solution will help break down this barrier to retrieve and gather real-time data and intelligence," said Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO, Gnani.ai.
