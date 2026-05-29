PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: The Godrej Foundation, an independent philanthropic trust, recently announced the launch of Tomorrow Makers, a national platform designed to identify and support high-potential students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Tomorrow Makers is built on the belief that while talent is widely distributed across India, access to opportunity is not. The platform will identify high-potential students - from Classes 6-12 as well as graduates - and connect them to organisations, educators, mentors, competitions and peer communities that can help them realise their potential. Through programmes run by eight partner organisations, Tomorrow Makers offers four different pathways - STEM, Invention and Making, Arts and Defence -for high-potential students from different age groups.

Omar Momin, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Foundation, said, "India is home to one of the world's largest school-going populations, yet access to structured mentorship, advanced learning opportunities, and talent acceleration ecosystems remains uneven, particularly for students from underserved communities. Through Tomorrow Makers, we aim to help bridge this gap by building pathways that identify and nurture high-potential young people from across regions and socio-economic backgrounds. Through this platform, we hope to build a pipeline of future innovators, researchers, artists, entrepreneurs, soldiers, and public leaders whose success can create multiplier effects by transforming families, strengthening communities, and contributing to India's long-term leadership and progress."

For those in Class 10-12 with a strong aptitude in science and mathematics, and who aspire to pursue careers in engineering, medicine or technology, Tomorrow Makers has partnered with organisations Dakshana and Avanti Fellows, who provide free coaching for JEE and NEET preparation. For younger students in Class 6-7, organisations like Genwise and MakerGhat offer summer camps and workshops for advanced learning in robotics, computing and higher mathematics, as well as opportunities to compete in national and global robotics competitions. In the arts pathway, Tomorrow Makers has partnered with Slam Out Loud, which provides mentorship, skill development and performance opportunities for children with an aptitude for music, drama, writing and other forms of creative expression.

For graduates, Tomorrow Makers offers support in two pathways: those with talent in drama and theatre can access professional training through the Drama School Mumbai, while those interested in careers in the armed forces can get training to prepare for defence service examinations through the Delta Squad Foundation and Yuvatejas. Tomorrow Makers will provide need-based scholarships for those who cannot afford these programmes. Vandana Goyal, co-CEO, Avanti Fellows, said, "There are students with exceptional talent across India, but many of them never get the opportunity to enter elite institutions because of their socio-economic circumstances. In the upper echelons of academia and industry, we need more equitable representation. Tomorrow Makers is creating a crucial national pipeline to help gifted students channel their potential. This platform will enable us to expand our programmes and help greater numbers of high-potential students access opportunities in STEM fields, turning ability into real outcomes."

Esan, founder, Delta Squad Foundation, said, "Serving the nation begins long before one dons the uniform. At Delta Squad Foundation, we believe leadership is built through discipline, resilience, service, and real responsibility. Today, Delta Squad stands as India's only disaster rescue squad raised by young serving Armed Forces officers. Over the years, we have mentored youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces while exposing them to real-world leadership through rescue and relief missions. Through Tomorrow Makers, we hope to make this model of leadership training and nation-building accessible to deserving young Indians from every background." Jigyasa Labroo, founder, Slam Out Loud, said, "When we think of who the cultural curators of India are, we don't think of what most of our country looks and lives like. There is no dearth of artistic talent in India, but the arts - particularly performing arts - are not an easy field to establish oneself or build a career in. Through our partnership with Tomorrow Makers, we have created a programme for gifted young artists from less privileged backgrounds across India to get the right kind of training, mentorship and exposure. We're excited to build the next generation of creative leaders, and have their voices represent our country's stories!"

To apply for Tomorrow Makers, students from across India can register for an assessment test directly on the platform's website or through its Whatsapp bot. Students from different age groups will be assessed for their potential in the sciences, invention, the arts, and endurance. Those who clear all stages of the assessment will then be placed in programmes run by Godrej Foundation's network of high-quality non-profit partners who have expertise in nurturing talent for specific career pathways. The initiative forms part of the Godrej Foundation's broader mission to strengthen the foundations of a prosperous and inclusive India through long-term investments in economic growth, inclusion, innovation, and talent development.

How to apply Students can register for Tomorrow Makers through Whatsapp, by saying 'Hi' on +91 8655979118, or by visiting www.tomorrow-makers.in Students who successfully register will be directed towards an online assessment process. For students in Classes 6 and 7, the test is available in 11 languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Urdu, Kannada and Malayalam. Students in Class 11 and 12 will be able to take the test in English. The focus of the platform is to open access to opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. While registrations are open to all high-potential students, those from low-income households are likely to form 80% of the cohort each year.

About Godrej Foundation The Godrej Foundation is an independent philanthropic trust with a 15 percent shareholding in the Godrej Industries Group, dedicated to strengthening the foundations of a prosperous India. It supports efforts to catalyse economic growth and strengthen India's capacity to serve its citizens. It hopes to help innovators working on technology that will create large scale benefits for all. It also seeks to empower disadvantaged communities. The Foundation's vision of giftedness, and support for India's underserved students, is deeply connected to every aspect of its mission. It is an expression of the Foundation's hope for the future. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989770/GODREJ_Tomorrow_Makers.jpg Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989769/GODREJ_Tomorrow_Makers.mp4 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)