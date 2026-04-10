VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: Good Goodies, a new entrant in India's healthy snacks segment, has announced its launch with a packaging-led transparency approach centered on displaying ingredients prominently on the front of the pack. The brand, which launched on March 5, said its core philosophy is based on a simple principle: if an ingredient is inside the food product, it should be clearly visible on the front of the packaging. Positioning this as its "Inside Out Snacks" approach, Good Goodies aims to simplify the way consumers understand packaged snacks by making ingredient communication more direct and accessible. The company said the initiative comes at a time when Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware of food labels, ingredient lists, and nutritional information, leading to growing demand for products that are easier to evaluate.

At the same time, the brand said it remains focused on Indian taste preferences, particularly the demand for bold and familiar flavours. According to the company, its product development strategy has been built around balancing taste with clarity, while offering healthier alternatives for everyday snacking. The founding team spent over 1.5 years developing the products and refining the packaging and communication approach to align with the brand's positioning on ingredient visibility and label simplicity. Speaking on the launch, Founder Aayush Shah said, "We kept asking ourselves a basic question: why are ingredients always pushed to the back of the pack? If someone is eating a product, they should not have to search for what's inside it."

He added, "Our focus was not on making large claims, but on being straightforward. If it is inside the food, it should be mentioned upfront. Good food should remain enjoyable while also being easy to understand." The company said it is taking a practical approach to healthy snacks by focusing on products that fit into everyday lifestyles while remaining aligned with Indian flavour preferences. Good Goodies is launching with an initial portfolio comprising Baked Jowar Puffs, Baked Ragi Puffs, and Baked Chickpea Puffs, with plans to gradually expand the range while continuing its front-of-pack ingredient communication philosophy. The launch also comes amid increasing consumer conversations around label literacy and initiatives such as #LabelPadhegaIndia, which encourage shoppers to look beyond front-facing claims and better understand packaged foods.

The company said its larger objective is to make packaged snacks healthier and easier to interpret without compromising on taste. About Good Goodies Good Goodies is a modern snack brand focused on developing healthier snack options that balance taste with ingredient clarity. By prioritizing front-of-pack ingredient visibility and simple communication, the brand aims to make packaged food easier to understand for everyday consumers in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)