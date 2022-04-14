Government Considering Setting Up of a Separate Council for Technical Textiles: Darshana Jardosh at CMAI FAB Show Inauguration

You would like to read
- ColorJet's Make in India Digital Textile Printers - Admired and inaugurated by Darshana Jardosh, Union State Minister of Textiles, at SITEX 2022
- India looking at USD 2.5 Bn investment in textiles sector, create 0.75 Mn jobs
- India to look for innovative partnerships at EXPO2020 to become preferred sourcing partner for global textile industry
- Hon'ble Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh inaugurated ColorJet's Make in India Textile Printing machines during SITEX Expo 2022 in Surat
- CMAI launches CMAI ARBITRATION CELL to provide immense support to the industry members
New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): Speaking at the inauguration of (The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India) CMAI's FAB (Fabrics, Accessories, and Beyond) Show, Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh stressed that India's Textile Industry had recovered smartly after the Covid crisis, and was on the way to meeting targets set by the Government.
In fact, encouraged by the Industry's response, the Government, in consultation with the various Export Promotion Councils, was considering raising the Export targets for the next year. Towards this end, the Government may set up a separate Export Promotion Council for Technical Textiles, which is a thrust area of focus for the Ministry of Textiles going forward.
Jardosh expressed her satisfaction at the enthusiastic response of the Industry to the Government's PLI Scheme; where close to 70 large players have applied to participate in the Scheme, which will give a huge boost to India's efforts to penetrate into the MMF segment of the World Trade.
Replying to a question during her interaction with the Press, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh expressed her view that with the next few years Directions, Guidelines, Goals, as well as various Policies already in place, there is very little need for a formal Textile Policy.
In an interaction with Industry as part of the inauguration program, the Minister assured the members that the Government is concerned about the unchecked raw material prices and was hopeful that a solution would be found soon. She also assured the members that Government was taking steps to address the issues relating to the pending TUFS schemes.
The Minister lauded CMAI's efforts to bring the entire Textile Supply Value Chain under one roof, and congratulated CMAI for the excellent Show organized. She was confident that this new initiative of CMAI will go a long way in bringing Buyers and Sellers from different parts of the Country closer together and thus increase their business.
With over 200 Manufacturers and Suppliers of Fabrics, Accessories, and various other products and services, a spokesperson of CMAI predicted that the 3 day Fair could see a business of close to 2,500 crores being transacted.
(https://cmai.in/?doing_wp_cron=1649933876.6886439323425292968750)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor