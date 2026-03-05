PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Maharashtra has taken a historic step toward transforming coastal transportation with the successful launch of the M2M Princess Ro-Pax Ferry Service connecting Mumbai to Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg district. The initiative has been widely hailed as a landmark achievement in maritime infrastructure, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the state's water transport revolution. The service was inaugurated on 1st March by Hon'ble Fisheries and Ports Minister and Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg, Shri Nitesh Rane, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. The project reflects the government's commitment to strengthening coastal connectivity, boosting tourism, and providing modern transport solutions for the people of Maharashtra.

A Visionary Initiative of Leadership The launch of the Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Pax ferry service is the result of a strong vision to unlock the immense maritime potential of Maharashtra's long coastline. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state government has placed renewed emphasis on maritime development and coastal infrastructure. The initiative has been executed with dedication and determination by Ports and Fisheries Minister and Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg, Shri Nitesh Rane, who has consistently championed projects that enhance connectivity and economic development in the Konkan region. Their combined leadership has enabled Maharashtra to take a decisive step toward establishing a modern and efficient water transport network.

Maharashtra Maritime Board: Driving Maritime Development The successful implementation of this project has been made possible through the efforts of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the state's nodal agency responsible for the administration, management, and development of non-major ports. MMB has played a crucial role in planning, facilitating, and promoting this new ferry route, which is expected to become a key component of Maharashtra's maritime transport ecosystem. With Maharashtra's coastline stretching over 877 kilometers, the board continues to explore new opportunities to enhance coastal connectivity and passenger mobility through innovative water transport initiatives. The M2M Princess: A Modern Ro-Pax Vessel At the heart of this project is the M2M Princess, a modern Ro-Pax (Roll-On/Roll-Off Passenger) ferry designed to carry both passengers and vehicles.

Key Specifications * Passenger Capacity: Up to 626 passengers * Car Capacity: Around 40 four-wheelers * Bike Capacity: Approximately 25 motorcycles * Travel Time: Around 7 hours from Mumbai to Vijaydurg The Ro-Pax model allows passengers to drive their vehicles onto the ferry, travel comfortably by sea, and drive off at the destination, offering unmatched convenience compared to traditional road journeys. The vessel is equipped with comfortable seating arrangements and modern onboard facilities, ensuring a safe and enjoyable travel experience for passengers. Transforming Coastal Travel The Mumbai-Vijaydurg ferry route offers a faster and more comfortable alternative to the long road journey between the two destinations. Road travel from Mumbai to Sindhudurg can take 10 to 12 hours or more, depending on traffic conditions.

With the new ferry service, travelers can now complete the journey in just around 7 hours, while enjoying scenic views of the Arabian Sea. The service is expected to: * Reduce congestion on highways * Provide a sustainable transport alternative * Enhance travel convenience * Promote tourism in the Konkan region A Grand Launch and Overwhelming Response The launch day of the M2M Princess ferry service witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among passengers and the public. The ferry sailed houseful on its inaugural journey, reflecting the strong demand for efficient coastal connectivity. Passengers expressed excitement and appreciation for the new service, which fulfills a long-standing demand for faster sea travel between Mumbai and the Konkan region.

The overwhelming response on the first day highlights the immense potential of water transport as a reliable and attractive mode of travel. Boosting Tourism and Regional Economy Sindhudurg district is home to some of Maharashtra's most beautiful beaches, historic forts, and vibrant coastal culture. By directly connecting Mumbai to Vijaydurg, the ferry service is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region. Weekend travelers from Mumbai and nearby cities will now find it easier to visit the Konkan coast, benefiting local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and tourism operators. The service will also strengthen economic linkages between Mumbai and the southern Konkan region. Beginning of a Water Transport Revolution

The launch of the M2M Princess Ro-Pax ferry service represents much more than just a new travel option. It signals the beginning of a broader transformation in Maharashtra's maritime transport landscape. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the guidance of Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, and the proactive efforts of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the state is steadily moving toward building a robust and modern coastal transport network. This landmark initiative stands as a symbol of progress, innovation, and forward-looking governance. Conclusion The successful launch of the M2M Princess Ro-Pax ferry service between Mumbai and Vijaydurg marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra's journey toward maritime excellence.

With visionary leadership, strong institutional support, and enthusiastic public response, the project has already demonstrated its potential to transform coastal connectivity. As Maharashtra continues to harness the opportunities offered by its vast coastline, initiatives like the M2M Princess ferry service are set to pave the way for a new era of water transport, economic growth, and regional development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)