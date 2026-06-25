PNN New Delhi [India], June 24: Greenpanel Industries Limited, one of India's leading wood panel manufacturers, has strengthened its supply chain operations through a successful long-term collaboration with Traqo. By implementing Traqo's SIM-based real-time tracking and automation platform, Greenpanel has achieved seamless visibility and efficiency across its multi-plant logistics network. The partnership, spanning more than four years at one facility and over one year at the second, now monitors thousands of trips every month with complete real-time oversight. "Managing inbound and outbound movements across two large manufacturing plants with thousands of monthly trips was becoming increasingly complex. Traqo's SIM-based real-time tracking and automation modules have transformed our logistics operations. We now enjoy complete visibility without any hardware dependency, reduced manual interventions, and far greater control over every trip. The platform has been running reliably at our Rudrapur plant for over four years and has delivered similar efficiency at our Andhra Pradesh facility for the past year. It has truly simplified our supply chain while supporting our growth."

-- Dr. Vineet Bansal, CIO (Chief Information Officer) at Greenpanel Industries Limited. What the Rollout Covers Today, both of Greenpanel's manufacturing plants run on the Traqo platform. The Rudrapur plant has been live for more than four years, while the Andhra Pradesh plant has been operational for the past one year, covering real-time tracking and automation processes. Plant Operations The platform provides full coverage of inbound and outbound movements at the Andhra Pradesh plant and delivers comprehensive logistics support across the Rudrapur facility. Transportation Scale More than thousands of trips are generated and monitored monthly across both plants. Each shipment is tracked in real time via SIM-based technology, providing live visibility on vehicle location and status without any additional hardware.

Automation & Oversight Automation modules streamline trip generation, monitoring, and related processes, while a centralized dashboard offers complete operational oversight and decision-making support. "Greenpanel's commitment to operational excellence is impressive. We are proud to partner with them on their logistics transformation journey. From the successful multi-year rollout at Rudrapur to the smooth extension at their Andhra Pradesh facility, the team has shown great vision in adopting SIM-based tracking and automation at scale. We look forward to deepening our collaboration as Greenpanel continues to grow and explore new ways to optimize its supply chain with Traqo." -- Lovely Awasthi, Team Lead at Traqo, said.

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is India's Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer®[?] and India's No.1 MDF Company®[?], offering a comprehensive portfolio across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood & Blockboards and Wooden Flooring. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards, and a strong pan-India distribution network. Visit: https://www.greenpanel.com/ About Traqo Traqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder - "We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof." Visit https://www.traqo.io/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)