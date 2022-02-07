Hafele adds Plinth Fittings and Accessories to its collection of Modular Kitchen Design Range

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Your kitchen is only as strong as its foundation; it goes without saying that the flexible and varied work in the kitchen should be backed by an equally sturdy base.

But along with this aspect of functionality, due to the rising need of open spaces, it is also desirable to have all your kitchen fittings in the same finish and colour for a seamless appearance. (https://bit.ly/35Zauvr) Hafele's Range of Plinth Fittings and Accessories will not only support your kitchen in all its functional attributes but also blend with your Aluminium profiles and handles so that your entire space is colour-coordinated right down to the last element.

These Plinth Fittings are designed to perfectly match with the aesthetic standards and functional requirements of modern modular kitchens. It includes Skirting Panels and Skirting Connectors, Plinth Legs and Plinth Connectors, and Ventilation Grills.

The Skirting Panels from this range come in six finishes: Dark Bronze, Graphite, Rose Gold, Gold, Silver and Aluminium Mirror which pair flawlessly with Hafele's Profin Range of Aluminium Profiles, blending seamlessly, thereby providing a monochromatic look to your kitchen. For varied applications, the Skirting Connectors which attach two Skirting Panels together are available in different angles and impeccably match the finishes of the Panels.

The Plinth Legs from this range come in two variants, Plinth Leg with Round Base and Plinth Leg with Triangular Base for extra support. Each leg can carry a load of up to 200 kg which is more than enough for a standard kitchen. The range also has Plinth Connectors that help secure your Skirting Panel firmly to the Plinth Legs. In addition to the Standard Clip Connector, Hafele also has the Blink Connector that lets you easily access the space beneath your cabinets due to its detachable magnetic connection between the Skirting Panel and Plinth Leg.

The range also consists of Ventilation Grills that enable air circulation inside your built-in cabinets letting your built-in appliances work efficiently.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global Network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.

The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

