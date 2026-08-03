VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: The 9th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX 2026) will be held from 20-24 August 2026 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. Building on the success of eight editions, HIMTEX 2026 will be its largest-ever edition, spread across 18,500 sqm, reaffirming its position as one of the India's biggest machine tool and engineering expo. The five-day exhibition will feature 350+ exhibitors, 1,000+ live machines, and is expected to attract 20,000+ industrial visitors from across India. The event will showcase cutting-edge solutions in machine tools, metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, digital manufacturing, and industrial engineering, creating a comprehensive sourcing and networking platform for the manufacturing industry.

A major highlight of this year's edition is DiFact - the Digital Factory & Connected Technologies Pavilion, designed to demonstrate Industry 4.0 technologies in a live manufacturing environment. At its core is the Digital Factory Experience Zone (DFEZ), developed in association with the Automation Industry Association (AIA), the Knowledge Partner for the pavilion. DFEZ will present an integrated smart factory workflow featuring turning and milling operations, CMM inspection, AMR-based material movement, cobot-assisted handling, real-time machine monitoring, predictive maintenance, OEE dashboards, and production analytics. The initiative aims to help Indian manufacturers--particularly MSMEs--understand the practical implementation and business value of connected manufacturing technologies.

Mr. Kuna Shankar, Director, HITEX, said, "HIMTEX has grown consistently over the years, and the 2026 edition marks a significant milestone in both scale and industry participation. With over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,000 live machines, the event will provide manufacturers with an unmatched opportunity to discover new technologies, build partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends." Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head, HIMTEX, added, "Our focus this year goes beyond expanding the exhibition. Through DiFact and the Digital Factory Experience Zone, visitors will experience connected manufacturing in action, enabling them to see how Industry 4.0 can be implemented on the shop floor to improve productivity, quality, and operational efficiency."

HIMTEX 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association, Rajkot, reinforcing its importance as a key platform for India's manufacturing ecosystem. The event will also feature technical seminars, knowledge sessions, business matchmaking, and networking opportunities that connect technology providers, manufacturers, buyers, and industry leaders. HIMTEX 2026 is proudly supported by its esteemed industry partners: MRS Equipment Trading Private Limited as the Powered By Partner; Manav Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Suresh Indu Lasers Private Limited as Diamond Partners; KTM Technology & Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. and Cromwell Industrial Supplies Private Limited as Gold Partners; GMT Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Nbeson Tools International as Silver Partners; Zoho Corporation Private Limited as the Digital Factory Enablement Partner; Lokesh Machines Limited as the Visitor Engagement Partner; and Komter Equipment Pvt. Ltd. as the Compressor Partner. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing manufacturing excellence, technology adoption, and innovation across India's engineering ecosystem.

For event details and visitor registration, visit www.himtex.in. The Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is the flagship biennial exhibition dedicated to machine tools, manufacturing technologies, industrial automation, and engineering solutions. Bringing together leading manufacturers, technology providers, buyers, and industry professionals, HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and business growth while supporting the advancement of India's manufacturing sector. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)