PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 7: HONO.AI, a global HR technology platform, today announced the launch of HONO AI Zero UI, the world's first Headless HRMS. The platform introduces a new category of enterprise software, one that replaces navigation-heavy interfaces with a unified conversational layer, enabling employees and HR teams to execute operations through natural language. HONO.AI replaces traditional interfaces with a single conversational layer, enabling enterprises to execute HR operations through natural language. Redefining How Enterprise HR Works For decades, enterprise grade HRMS/HCM platforms have been built around dashboards, menus, and workflows that require continuous training and limit adoption. HONO fundamentally changes this model now forever. Users interact with the system through conversation, asking questions, triggering transactions, retrieving insights, and configuring processes all while the system executes in real time.

"Enterprise software has long been designed around interfaces. We believe that model has reached its limit," said Mukul Jain, Founder and CEO of HONO. "With HONO AI Zero UI, systems understand intent and execute work, eliminating the need to navigate complexity. This is not an incremental upgrade. It is a re-architecture of how HR technology works." Built for Enterprise Scale HONO.AI is built on a modular, AI-native architecture designed for complex global environments. Key enterprise capabilities include: * Zero UI Conversational Layer: A unified interface replacing traditional HRMS navigation across all HR functions * Intelligent Execution Engine: Dynamically selects and executes APIs based on user intent

* AI Agents and Knowledge Layer: Domain-specific agents deliver contextual, source-backed insights * Enterprise Control and Governance: Full permissions management, compliance controls, and data security * Open Ecosystem via MCP: Model Context Protocol support enables integration with external AI systems and enterprise platforms The platform integrates natively with Microsoft Teams, Slack, SAP, and Jira, enabling interaction within the tools enterprises already use, without switching platforms or adopting new interfaces. Multilingual support and enterprise-grade configuration make it deployable across global, diverse workforces. Solving the Adoption Problem Low adoption remains one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise HR technology. HONO addresses this at the architectural level by eliminating navigation entirely, the platform requires no onboarding or system training, enabling immediate usability across all user groups.

Availability HONO AI is available globally for enterprise deployment. Enterprise leaders can request a demo at https://www.hono.ai/solutions/headless-hrms About HONO.AI HONO is an AI-native HR platform built to manage the full employee lifecycle--from hire to retire. Combining intelligent automation with enterprise-grade capabilities, HONO delivers a unified suite spanning core HR, global payroll, talent management, and workforce analytics across a single platform. With legal entities in 7 countries and clients spanning 30+ countries, HONO brings both local compliance expertise and global scale to every deployment. Headquartered at the intersection of innovation and people's strategy, HONO is redefining what modern HR technology looks like -- not by adding AI to legacy systems, but by building intelligence into every layer of the experience.

Media Contact Ravi Kikan | Chief Marketing & Growth Officer | Ravi.kikan@hono.ai Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973797/HONO_Headless_HRMS.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)