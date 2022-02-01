Hoverpro turns short rides into a fun experience with the launch of their foldable electric scooters in India

You would like to read
- A revolution in electric mobility: Bounce introduces the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter with swappable battery
- Greaves Electric Mobility inaugurates its largest EV manufacturing facility in Ranipet
- Greaves Electric Mobility completes acquisition of 26 percent stake in MLR Auto Ltd., strengthens its footprint in the electric 3-wheeler segment
- OTTOEDGE conceptualized first brand campaign for AMO Electric Mobility
- Global campaign launched to combat climate change by overhauling the World's food systems
New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): As the world ponders over the drastic effects of climate change and the imminent need to live sustainably, Hoverpro launches their (https://hoverpro.in/product-category/x1-electric-scooter-foldable) foldable electric scooters for adults to make short rides more fun and environment-friendly.
Going to the store a couple of blocks away? Or maybe your office commute is for a comfortable distance such that it's too far to walk to but too near to take a cab? Hoverpro has a fun solution for you that is environment-friendly as well. Their newly launched foldable electric scooters make up for fun memorable rides that maximize efficiency and minimize discomfort.
Hoverpro's X1 Foldable Electric Scooters range is lightweight and portable, making it easier for you to navigate stairways and pavements. Its strong magnesium-aluminum alloy body makes it a reliable ride to even carry your luggage on it. The 350W motors and the ultra-bright 1.1W headlights, with a viewing range of up to 6 meters, turn the electric scooter into a safe ride for nighttime as well. Buyers get to choose from a range of color schemes that add to the aesthetic value of the scooter.
Speaking about their latest launch, Hoverpro founder Bhavya Malik remarked, "We are delighted to introduce foldable electric scooters (for adults) in the Indian market. Our goal has always been customer satisfaction, which reflects through our customer support policies. Our team will be always available to support riders over call and email".
Hoverpro is India's leading mobility solutions company that specializes in Hoverboards and Minisegways.
Established in 2014, the company has sold over 10,000 hoverboards for more than 5 years and manage to acquire a 30% market share in India. Their key feature is building safe mobility solutions at economical prices.
For more information, please visit (https://hoverpro.in)
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor