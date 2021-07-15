Hyperlocal, AI-Enabled blue/grey collar recruitment app eZJobs crosses over 1 million downloads on Play Store

You would like to read
Edison (New Jersey) [USA], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Launched to democratize employment in the blue/grey collar employment space, the eZJobs app recently went past the 1 million downloads mark on Google Play Store.
eZJobs achieved this feat after a steep rise in the app's organic growth over the past two months.
Futran Solutions, Inc., New Jersey, USA, has backed eZJobs, Inc. by providing seed funding. Currently, numerous investors have shown interest in pre-series funding.
Speaking on the development, Krishna Vemuri, Founder and Product Architect of eZJobs stated, "This is a monumental achievement for us as a startup in the recruitment sector. It is a very special feeling to launch with just a few people and grow into a job platform with over a million users. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team that has worked very hard."
"With features such as Chat to Hire, Chat to Apply, Audio/Video Calls, Multilingual Job Posts, Homecoming Jobs, and Multilingual Chat Translation, it is no surprise that we have such a huge number of candidates looking for jobs on eZJobs from over 71K locations and employers from over 3.9K locations in India. Candidates and employers coming to the platform from these many cities, towns, and villages in India conclude that our premise is right. Now, we are planning to add the most crucial component to eZJobs that will gamify the complete process of job application including profile completion, job search, interviews, etc. so that more and more talented blue-collar workers can come on to the platform, thereby removing the middlemen and democratizing the blue-collar market," Krishna added.
eZJobs CEO and Cofounder, Anil Vazirani complemented the founder by saying: "We plan to disrupt the way blue/grey collar recruitment happens globally. While our initial focus is the Indian market, over the next two years, we plan on launching the eZJobs app in the South East Asian, American and European geographies."
The eZJobs platform is available free for job seekers and employers across the world.
The eZJobs app is a hyperlocal and AI-enabled job platform where employers and candidates can meet, connect and work together.
