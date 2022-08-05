IBC 2.0 CONTINUUM kickstarts its series of Hackathons with educational institutions for a holistic Web 3.0 ecosystem development

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): IBC Media has returned with one of the most prominent events in the Blockchain and Web 3.0 space, the much-awaited basket of events including the Hackathon series, Skill building programs, Startups pitch competitions, DeFi competitions and a mega conference with government and key Blockchain players. The Hackathon events leading to the Mega Hackathon and conference have already commenced with IBC-HACK-1 on July 30, 2022.
The "Kick-off Event witnesses the presence of several top educational institutions leadership and reinforces the commitment towards skill building in the latest Blockchain technologies. It will also see the emergence of several ideas and their conversion into innovative startup companies down the line.
IBC Media's 5-year program framework includes complementary events leading toward the overall goal of Blockchain ecosystem development at a rapid speed, solving some of the adoptions challenges that this industry is facing today.
IBC Media has embarked on a 5-year journey to bring notable advancements in the field of blockchain and Web 3.0 with the chief regulators by its side. The event is set to be held at the Danube Auditorium, Tech Mahindra Learning Centre, Hyderabad.
Additionally, IBC Media is hosting an innovation program in association with the Government of Karnataka across 1,000 engineering schools and top Web 3.0 ecosystems. The event aims to do so by bringing the likes of tech enthusiasts, state governments, sponsors, partners, and industry experts on common ground.
Four major streams, including hackathons, Start-up Pitch Competitions, DeFi Competitions, and Government-led Conferences, constitute the IBC 2.0 CONTINUUM. The four events will pave the way for the main conference scheduled for January 9, 10 and 11, 2023.
IBC 2.0 CONTINUUM is establishing itself as the biggest and the most significant event in the Blockchain and Web3 space.
With the grassroots level efforts, in close collaboration with the government of Indian states, leading global blockchain companies, educational institutions, Investors, accelerators and startup entities, IBC Media is excited about bringing the much-needed skill enrichment to this industry, working towards mass adoption of the technology, helping in the evolution of the next set of innovative startups and building a much wide Blockchain user ecosystem !!
