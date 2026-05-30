PNN Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30: The 5th International Conference on Computational Techniques: Recent Trends and Issues (ICCT-2026), organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Invertis University, brought together academicians, researchers, industry experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and students over two days of keynote sessions, research presentations, technical discussions, and panel exchanges focused on artificial intelligence, data science, computational methods, and emerging technologies. Now in its fifth edition, ICCT-2026 has grown into one of the department's most significant academic platforms, one that connects theoretical research with practical industry insight and gives students direct access to conversations that are shaping the field.

Who Was in the Room Col. Prof. Sanjay Srivastava attended as the Chief Guest and spoke about the role of computational technologies in addressing global challenges through innovation and sustainable development. Guest of Honour Dr. S. C. Sharma shared perspectives on the advancement of engineering research and the growing importance of interdisciplinary learning in modern technological education. Keynote speaker Dr. R. S. Rao spoke on contemporary developments, research directions, and emerging possibilities within computational methods and artificial intelligence. A panel discussion led by Anuj Saxena brought the conversation closer to industry, focusing on practical applications of data science, analytics, and AI technologies in real-world corporate environments.

Across both days, participants engaged in research paper presentations, technical discussions, and collaborative exchanges around advanced computational models and innovation-led research. Where Research Meets Industry ICCT-2026 reflected something that Invertis University has been building deliberately: a campus environment where academic research and industry thinking occupy the same space. This extends into the classroom through more than 100 value-added courses covering technical, life, and employability skills, as well as an exclusive collaboration with LinkedIn that gives every student free access to over 16,000 courses across AI, data analytics, technology, and business. Students can also earn Microsoft and Adobe certifications directly on campus, adding globally recognised credentials to their academic profile. With 25+ global knowledge partners, including LinkedIn, BSE Institute, NSE Academy, Hero Cycles, and Zee Hindustan, the university ensures that students and researchers engage with industry perspectives as a regular part of their academic experience, not just at conferences.

Scholarship, Leadership, and Commitment Merit-based scholarships worth up to ₹10 crore are awarded annually, including 100% scholarships on merit, ensuring that the environment ICCT represents is accessible to every student from day one. Hon'ble Chancellor Dr. Umesh Gautam said that a conference like this is not separate from what the university does every day. When researchers, industry professionals, and students sit in the same room and work through the same problems, it is exactly the kind of collaboration the university is built around. Hon'ble Pro Chancellor Mr. Parth Gautam noted that ICCT reaching its fifth edition is itself a reflection of the consistent academic commitment behind it. Each edition builds on the last, and the conversations that happen here shape how students learn, research, and approach the field long after the conference ends.

About Invertis University Invertis University is a top NAAC-accredited university located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and one of only three universities in India with an Industry Inside Campus ecosystem. Rated AAA and recognised among India's Best Engineering Institutes 2024, the university offers 50+ academic programmes across 14 departments. With a 92% placement success rate in 2025, 30,000+ placements, 1,200+ recruiting partners, and a highest package of 41 LPA, Invertis has established itself as one of the most research and career-focused universities in the region. Its ecosystem includes LinkedIn Learning access, Microsoft and Adobe certifications, CSED-certified training, paid international internships, and a 50,000+ student network spanning 12+ states.

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