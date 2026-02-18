NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 18: India's furniture and interiors industry is entering a decisive growth phase, powered by urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, premium housing demand, hospitality growth, and rising global sourcing interest. At the forefront of this transformation is imm india 2026 -- India's most focused and globally connected B2B exhibition for furniture, interiors, decor, surfaces, textiles, kitchens, and smart living solutions. Scheduled from 11-14 March 2026 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, imm india brings together the entire furniture and interiors value chain under one roof. Buyers can source solid wood and upholstered furniture, handcrafted and contemporary collections, rugs and carpets, home decor, mattresses, modular kitchens, surfaces, materials, components, and export-ready interior solutions across price segments and design styles.

Organised by Koelnmesse, imm india introduces a globally proven B2B exhibition format to one of the world's fastest-growing furniture markets. With India's furniture market projected to cross USD 32 billion by 2027 and exports registering sustained double-digit growth, the show serves as a trade-first platform for direct sourcing, structured buyer-seller engagement, and long-term market access. Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., said, "imm india 2026 is a strong statement of India's readiness to lead the global furniture and interiors conversation. Our vision is to create a marketplace where Indian manufacturers connect seamlessly with global demand, where design meets business, and where lasting partnerships are built."

Global trade momentum is accelerating this opportunity. Strengthened US-India ties and the recent EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have significantly enhanced India's export competitiveness. EU import duties on Indian wooden, bamboo, metal, and handcrafted furniture -- previously up to 10.5% -- have been eliminated, reducing average tariffs from 3.8% to near-zero and simplifying customs procedures. These shifts position India as a preferred sourcing hub for EU and US buyers pursuing diversified supply chains, unlocking access to the USD 263.5 billion European home and lifestyle market. Confirmed international buyer interest spans Spain, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, United States, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Hong Kong, Romania, and other key markets -- establishing imm india as a serious global sourcing destination.

The show floor is designed for high-efficiency business engagement, featuring The Sourcing Hub, curated showcases, trend zones, and a structured Hosted Buyer Programme ensuring targeted meetings and tangible outcomes. imm india's global outlook is further strengthened through its strategic partnership with the Buyers Agents Association (BAA) and strong industry alliances including JHEA, AMK, AFMI (Exclusive Partner), HEA Moradabad, Bagru Industrial Association, AACC, IETO, ICC, Kirti Nagar Timber & Furniture Dealers Association, and KHEXMASS -- creating a pan-India trade ecosystem spanning manufacturing, exports, and retail. The exhibitor showcase reflects strong industry confidence, with leading brands such as Source, Furnvoy, Sunrise International, Sheela Foam Limited, Obeetee, Phoenix Industries, Royal Rugs, Khivraj Handicrafts, Sankara Furniture Designs, Metaltech Design, Saraf Exports, Tapisserie Home, The Furniture Folks, Mahesh Handicrafts, alongside 150+ confirmed exhibitors, presenting premium, export-ready collections.

Beyond sourcing, imm india 2026 will host knowledge-led conferences, curated sessions for architects and designers, and Exhibitor Awards recognising excellence in design, innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship. imm india 2026 is a must-visit platform for bulk buyers, sourcing heads, architects, interior designers, retailers, developers, hospitality professionals, exporters, and international trade delegations. More than an exhibition, imm india 2026 is a business gateway -- positioning India at the centre of the global furniture and interiors value chain. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)