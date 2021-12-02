Immensitas Private Limited raises $2.3M in Pre-series A1 round

You would like to read
Boston [US], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Immensitas Private Limited has raised $2.3M in a Pre-Series A1 round co-led by growx ventures, Artha Venture Fund (AVF), and DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Atrium Angels, the ISB alumni sponsored micro VC fund.
In July, the company had raised a round from AVF and LogX. The fresh funds will be used to strengthen the capabilities of Lemnisk, Immensitas' product offering, and market expansion.
Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform (CDP) led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution enables enterprises to stitch customer data across disparate data sources and activate them across multiple marketing channels and touchpoints.
Sheetal Bahl, Partner, growx ventures, said, "We were very impressed with Lemnisk's data-first strategy to build out their product. This is in stark contrast to the existing marketing technology ecosystem which took a channel-first approach and is now trying to reorganize around data."
Aditi Kothari, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., said, "Rinku, Praveen & Subra have an exciting and comprehensive vision for their CDP. For enterprise marketers, Lemnisk brings the Swiss Army knife needed to execute a wide variety of data-driven marketing use cases."
Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, AVF, said, "The current round marks a 10x growth in our initial investment in under 8 months, as the Lemnisk team continues to leverage new-age technologies to help marketers take charge of their data! We are glad to have doubled down on this team!"
"This new round allows us to continue building on our ambitious vision of offering a platform that not only centralizes customer data but also quickly acts on real-time intelligence. Unlike other players who seek to replace large marketing clouds, our approach is to help customers extract better outcomes from their existing investments," said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk.
