Indian Hi Tech FaceMask offers promising solution to COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A Mumbai Based Tech Firm announced the introduction of a newly-researched battery powered full-face mask that promises an effective solution to stop COVID spread.

The mask not only promises a COVID solution but also a solution to any future pandemics yet to come along with protection from air pollution. The new Nevon Air Mask is a game changing innovation in COVID times, considering its ability to protect ones mouth, nose and eyes, all 3 entry points for a COVID infection.

The existing masks in use, only cover ones nose and mouth leaving your eyes open to environment even with face shield on. Additionally, the burden of sucking in air through existing mask filters makes it highly uncomfortable to wear a mask for longer durations, again leading the user to unmask for breath and exposure to infections.

"The reason we are not yet able to stop or even slow down the spread of COVID is due to improper masking. A next-generation full-face mask is urgently needed, despite the emergence of vaccines. To stop the spread of COVID we simply need to filter air reaching our mouth, nose as well as eyes at all times. Another reason is to make the mask comfortable for breathing as well as wearing for longer periods of time, these are the simple facts that Nevon engineers used to design the mask," said Neeraj P Sawant, CEO of Nevon Solutions.

The existing masks in use include the N95 type masks and the cloth masks. Cloth masks offer minimum efficacy in protection against COVID viruses. While N95 type masks have the ability to block Viruses and bacteria, the fatigue and breathing problem caused by wearing these high filtration masks for longer durations leads to people gasping for breath and eventually letting their guard down. COVID-19 experts are very worried about the next surge.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that relying solely on vaccines with varying efficacy is one of the best option but is not a 100 per cent solution to the pandemic. Numerous variants have spread globally, and medical experts agree that new variants are still mutating and changing the game again. The Nevon Air Mask simply disallows any bacteria, virus to enter one's body be it existing COVID strain or mutated strain or any future viruses yet to come. The added air booster sucks in air through the filters to avoid any air suction stress on one's lungs making it very easy to breathe," said Sawant.

There has been considerable research around the most effective masks which address all problematic issues. Nevon Air is a truly futuristic mask that may currently look like a "science fiction" sort of mask but has the ability to protect the user from all COVID-19 variants that have been identified or are yet to mutate, and from all other types of viruses and bacteria that may affect us in future.

This new mask will offer 5 layer filtration protection for the nose, mouth and eyes and also comfortable for the wearer for five to ten hours of use. Along with infections, it filters PM2.5 dust particles as well as gases and pollutants. The filters are not expensive and are made with the certified filter materials with added active carbon filtration.

Existing masks have significant drawbacks, such as not protecting the eyes, even with an added face shield. The shields are open to the air on three sides, which exposes the eyes to infection. This is a true concern for contagion based on medical data where medical professionals have been informing the community that the Covid-19 virus can be so contagious that even eyes can be vulnerable to disease.

"Again, the reason that mask compliance has been problematic is discomfort, misinformation and the perception of 100 per cent safety. Unfortunately, there have been mask issues for people with asthma and other breathing problems," Sawant added.

Masks worn for long periods of time can be annoying and restrictive, which then leads people to let their guard down and remove masks out of frustration. The advice that healthcare workers and seriously at-risk patients "double mask" is also daunting for those with breathing problems, claustrophobia, discomfort and general Covid-19 protocol fatigue.

