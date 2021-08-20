Indian supplement brand, Nutrabox certified by Labdoor for its quality product

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): A well-known fitness and nutrition brand, Nutrabox has recently been certified by Labdoor, a USA based certification organization for testing the purity and authenticity of products.

Fully assured flavoured whey Protein from NutraBox, Labdoor discovered 23.9 grams of protein, as opposed to the 24 grams claimed by the finest whey protein pricing. The brand offers protein in seven flavours like Swiss Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Cafe Latte, Rich Vanilla Cream, Butterscotch, Banana Smoothie and Strawberry Shake with no added sugar.

An independent organization that tests supplements, Labdoor has issued a report stating that out of all protein and supplements available, 'NutraBox' whey protein has been ranked as the world's no. 1 protein. Labdoor takes out the products from retailers or e-commerce portals by themselves and checks whether products have what the brands claim and if they have any harmful ingredients or contaminants.

Speaking about the achievement, the founder Nihar Desai says, "With over two decades of background in formulations and testing collaborations with actual athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the result is us being one of the best & fastest growing bodybuilding sports supplements & nutrition brand in India and now this news of getting ranking at the top position in the world! NutraBox has also achieved a five-year milestone in this industry in the month of July. We're thrilled. We have made our mark as an Indian Protein & supplement Brand. To be ranked as first, in the world's renowned USA laboratory- LABDOOR is a very proud moment for NUTRABOX."

Adding on to his expertise and what led to the inception of Nutrabox, the founder says, "NutraBox is not only my brainchild but I have always treated it as a medium via which I can spread good nutrition country-wide. My FAT-TO-FIT journey is what inspired me to kick-start an everyday nutrition and sport supplements brand. Since the outbreak of the pandemic and the advent of digitisation, people now are realising the importance of authenticity and inculcating healthy ways to maintain overall well-being. NutraBox is serving its purpose but the journey is relatively newer. My vision is to inspire people to shift to a healthy lifestyle and remove the shortcuts when the goal is to achieve the desired physique."

Delivering accurate and result-oriented products, the brand envisions ensuring high-quality supplements at a reasonable cost to those who cannot afford them. Amidst the pandemic times, as people are becoming more health-conscious and finding a genuine source of immunity, coming out of this news is a big comfort.

Protein being a primary immunity booster, the brand is likely to witness huge demand and set a benchmark for authentication and supply of unadulterated products.

