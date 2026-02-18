H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi officially inaugurate the Indo-French Year of Innovation 2026

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: The Indo-French Innovation Network was formally launched late evening on the 17th of February during the official inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, held in Mumbai in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, as part of the President's State Visit to India. The launch marks a significant milestone in advancing structured, innovation-led cooperation between India and France. Conceived as a flagship initiative of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, the Indo-French Innovation Network is a government-endorsed, industry-driven digital platform designed to connect innovators, enterprises, research institutions, startups and public agencies across both countries. The platform has been built by Capgemini and will be operated by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), with the support of the French Embassy in India and the Regional Economic Service (SER), under the oversight of a bilateral steering committee comprising key public and private stakeholders.

The Network serves as a single-entry digital interface to facilitate collaboration across priority sectors including artificial intelligence, clean technologies, aerospace, digital transformation, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and sustainability. The platform integrates five core pillars: - A bilateral innovation Marketplace for R & D calls and partnership opportunities - Business Services and structured matchmaking support - A Knowledge Hub featuring research, policy insights and market intelligence - A consolidated News & Events interface - A verified Directory of organisations across both ecosystems Developed following extensive consultations with over 50 ecosystem stakeholders in 2025, the Network responds to the need for a unified, credible mechanism to reduce fragmentation and accelerate cross-border innovation outcomes.

H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, stated, "The launch of the Indo-French Innovation Network during the inauguration of the Year of Innovation 2026 reflects the shared commitment of India and France to place technological cooperation at the centre of our strategic partnership. This platform will strengthen collaboration between our innovation ecosystems in a structured and sustainable manner." Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said, "Capgemini is honoured to have developed the Indo-French Innovation Network as a future-ready digital infrastructure. By integrating advanced digital capabilities and user-centric design, the platform enables structured collaboration and scalable impact across sectors. It reflects Capgemini's strong commitment to innovation and reinforces the Group's position as one of the most innovative companies, empowering organizations to transform ideas into reality."

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), added, "The Indo-French Innovation Network represents an important institutional step in strengthening bilateral innovation cooperation. As the operational anchor of the platform, IFCCI will work closely with stakeholders across both countries to ensure sustained engagement, governance, and measurable outcomes." Beyond its formal launch in 2026, the Indo-French Innovation Network is envisioned as a multi-year collaborative instrument aligned with national innovation priorities and industrial strategies in both countries. Operated by IFCCI, the platform integrates structured governance, verification processes, and secure access protocols to ensure credibility and continuity. Stakeholders may explore and register via: www.indofrenchinnovation.org

About IFCCI Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the most active bilateral chambers in India. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 800+ company members and 17 Sector & Function led Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information. About Capgemini Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of EUR22.5 billion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)