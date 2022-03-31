Innovations of the Canton Fair: Digital "bridge" to help enterprises "Go Abroad"

You would like to read
- Where to find the best FD Interest Rates - Bank, Post office or NBFCs?
- PingPong payments hosted a demystifying cross-border business event in Surat
- Cineline India re-enters Film Exhibition Business
- GREEN 2022, an exhibition curated for Environmental and Social Entrepreneurs
- CSS Corp wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year 2022
Guangzhou [China], March 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 131st Canton Fair is about to open in April. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canton Fair has set up a 'cloud-based' platform which breaks the limit of time and space to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation.
In order to improve the efficiency of online trade matchmaking, many exhibitors specially hired a professional team to train their sales staff on live-streaming skills for another breakthrough.
In June 2020, the 127th Canton Fair kicked off online due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the first time that Canton Fair, the long-established China's trade event, was entirely held online.
Without physical exhibition halls, the full-time, strong interactive online platform with 24/10 exhibitor live-streaming services had broken the limit of time and space, and greatly brought global exhibitors and buyers closer.
Many exhibitors adopted new technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) to create an immersive and refreshing experience for buyers. The organizing committee set up 50 virtual exhibition sections for 16 categories and provided services such as 24-hour online promotion, supply and demand matchmaking, and online negotiation. Buyers could place orders and do business without leaving home.
The successful cloud-based Canton Fair was a "lifesaver" for foreign trade enterprises in China and abroad amid COVID-19.
According to statistics, the 130th Canton Fair attracted a record-breaking number of 26,000 exhibitors and 3 million exhibits, and tens of thousands of studios were in live-streaming simultaneously. "The Canton Fair online was a temporary expedient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the results were beyond expectation. The highlights of the online Canton Fair provide new opportunities for online negotiation, online exhibition, cross-border e-commerce and other new models and new forms", said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.
True to its motto "Canton Fair, Global Share", the Canton Fair is known as the barometer of China's foreign trade. Since its inception in 1957, the Fair has been embracing the trend of digital development, and the exhibition mode has thus made progress from face-to-face to screen-to-screen, and then to online-offline integration. The Fair is expected to create more new business opportunities for more Chinese and foreign enterprises.
Visit (https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email) for more opportunities.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor