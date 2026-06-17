PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 17: Inntot Technologies, a leading provider of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and in-cabin audio technologies, successfully showcased its production-proven digital radio solutions at WorldDAB Automotive 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, reinforcing the company's leadership in enabling scalable and cost-effective radio architectures for next-generation vehicles.

At the event, Inntot demonstrated its field-proven, highly optimized SDR-based DAB receiver solution, designed to replace expensive dedicated hardware chips with software running on standard automotive SoCs. The approach enables automakers to reduce Bill of Materials (BoM) costs, improve flexibility, and minimize hardware and supply-chain dependencies while delivering a premium in-car radio experience.

Having crossed the milestone of more than two million deployments globally earlier this year, with another five million installations currently underway, Inntot continues to accelerate the industry's transition toward software-defined radio.