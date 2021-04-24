Integr8 India 2021: Concludes next course in Shaping Industry 4.0

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Pune, held a global virtual conference and exhibition titled 'Integr8 India 2021', the flagship event designed to benefit the Manufacturing and IT Companies that are shaping the Industry 4.0.

The two-day virtual conference was held from April 22 to April 23, and was attended by 1100 plus delegates.

The event held 25+ sessions covering topics in technology, business, and innovation with top executive speakers from government organizations, and industry leaders from the manufacturing and IT sectors. The core agenda was to look beyond the cutting edge to influence the course of business, and construct the next level of Industry 4.0.

"The day was focused on a lot of practical aspects of industry 4.0, as we discussed the benefits along with the challenges. The emphasis was on actual case studies with practical applications rather than technical discussions which made it more interesting," said Abhijit Shah, Walter Moore.

Keeping eight focus areas at the centre of its agenda, viz. Business Shifts, Data Analytics, Talent Readiness, Safety & Security, Technologies, Connected Systems, Innovation and Business Processes, Integr8 India 2021 turned out to be a huge success in paving the next course of action for digital innovation in large manufacturing sectors.

"Today's manufacturing is powered by technology. In Industry 4.0 led future, it is the technology that will manufacture. The secret to benefit from technology though is to invest in people," said, Ashutosh Parasnis, New Box Consulting, who spoke on the topic 'Rethinking Innovation in a Digital Manufacturing World' at the conference.

During the two days, the event unfolded featured keynotes from global technology leaders, panel discussions on a cross-section of digital innovation topics, and a series of Industry 4.0 immersions that dived deep into transformation challenges and opportunities.

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India shared that investments in India are increasing despite the global pandemic and talked about upcoming 'Single Window System' for ease of doing business. Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson of Thermax, sensitized participants on how to balance automation with the impact of future of work for people.

The conference also held a few panel discussions such as, 'Organisational Building Blocks for successful adoption of Industry 4.0', 'Understanding the World of Predictive Maintenance', and 'AI-Powered Manufacturing', among others.

"The ambiguity ushered in by the current crisis has changed the innovation landscape for all. But with every disruption comes enormous avenues to innovate in new directions. With the power of dialogue and discussion, Integr8 India 2021 has done just that; exploring possibilities for thriving through design and strategy," said Rujuta Jagtap, Chairperson, IACC Pune.

Concurrently, the event held a three-day virtual exhibition, lending a stage to more than 500 industrial stalwarts.

Integr8 India 2021 was a summit organised in collaboration with Automation Alley, USA. The organisation is Michigan's Industry 4.0 Knowledge Centre.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)