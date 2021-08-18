Invinsense Cloud to enhance Cloud Security of Organisations Adopting AWS

You would like to read
- TAC Security triples business of risk & vulnerability management in Covid-19
- Cyble announces USD 4 Million in seed funding
- Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS
- Empuls by Xoxoday now available in the AWS Activate Console
- STL collaborates with Facebook Connectivity to develop Evenstar radio units for the Open RAN ecosystem
New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infopercept, one of the fastest-growing global Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), launched Invinsense Cloud, an integrated security platform that provides an additional layer of security, further protecting organisations using Amazon Web Services (AWS) from cyberattacks.
Invinsense Cloud is a platform that integrates various cybersecurity tools like security information and event management (SIEM); security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR); endpoint detection and response (EDR); deception technology' moving target defence; and red and breach attack simulation, assisting teams that utilise these technologies.
Infopercept has worked with AWS, consolidated various open-source cybersecurity technologies, and has partnered with security platforms including Wazuh, Elasticsearch, ElastAlert, Shuffle, The Hive, Cortex, MISP, Dejavu, and Infection Monkey, to develop Invinsense Cloud.
The growing adoption of cloud services has been accelerated further by the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing the attack surface for malicious players who are now launching cyberattacks in cloud environments.
To complement AWS's robust cloud security features and services, Infopercept aims to help businesses on the cloud by providing best practices and tools to reinforce cloud security.
"AWS infrastructure and services elevate and enhance business security in the cloud. To further increase cloud security, businesses can use best practices and employ tools to protect their assets in the cloud environment," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director, Co-founder & CEO, Infopercept Consulting.
"AWS offers an unmatched portfolio of cloud services designed to help organisations build secure, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications. Invinsense Cloud further helps organisations simplify their own security and regulatory requirements by integrating cybersecurity tools with a fully trained cloud security team that can analyse threat intelligence and take swift decisions to fend off potential cyberattacks," he added.
Infopercept is an established cyber security specialist and Managed Security Service Provider, and has a presence across India, UK, US, Africa, Middle East, and Sri Lanka. Infopercept's core team comprises industry veterans and technical experts equipped with the latest knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, newest trends, and security innovations.
(https://www.infopercept.com)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor