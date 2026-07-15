NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], July 15: Delhi-NCR housing sales witnessed a year-on-year increase of 30% in Q1 2026. This reflects growing confidence in the residential real estate market of this region. As demand for luxurious properties increases across regions, investment trends are also tilting towards corridors built on infrastructural developments that can ensure greater potential for future growth. One such corridor is the Noida Expressway, positioning itself as one of NCR's most promising luxury investment destinations. Importantly, the emergence of such corridors is taking place due to much more than just residential growth. Major developments, like Noida International Airport, metros connectivity, Noida - Greater Noida Expressway, and even regional roads network improvements, are making an impact in terms of accessibility. Meanwhile, Grade A offices, IT parks, educational institutions, healthcare centres, and retail spaces are forming the complete urban ecosystem. All these elements are contributing to the increasing presence of Noida among the fastest-growing luxury residential markets in NCR.

Meanwhile, market fundamentals continue to strengthen. According to ANAROCK's Q1 2026 Residential Market Viewpoints, NCR recorded nearly 16,000 residential launches in the first quarter, while the average quoted residential price reached Rs 9,620 per sq. ft. Within Noida, Sector 150 recorded an average quoted base price of Rs 14,600 per sq. ft., emphasising growing demand for premium homes. Expanding commercial activity is also creating employment, making residential demand increasingly end-user driven rather than speculative and supporting long-term price appreciation. Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said, "The NCR luxury market is no longer defined by a single city. As Noida's urban ecosystem continues to mature, the Noida Expressway has established itself as a premium residential corridor, with sectors such as 151 emerging as preferred addresses for affluent buyers. The availability of larger land parcels, integrated developments and a rapidly expanding social infrastructure is enabling these micro-markets to evolve into complete luxury destinations rather than standalone residential locations."

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, added, "Luxury housing in Noida, Greater Noida alongside Noida Expressway is undergoing a significant evolution, where aspiration is increasingly being shaped by quality of living rather than just value appreciation. Today's discerning homebuyers are far more conscious about the overall experience a development offers from wellness-led planning and privacy to sustainable design, curated amenities, and a stronger sense of community. The pandemic has permanently redefined the role of a home, transforming it into a space that must seamlessly support lifestyle, wellbeing, and personal aspirations. We are witnessing a clear shift towards expansive residences and thoughtfully crafted living environments that reflect both sophistication and functionality. This evolution is steadily positioning Noida and Greater Noida as a mature and globally aligned luxury residential market."

Increasingly, the Noida Expressway corridor's strength lies in its diverse micro-markets. The Sectors 150 and 151 are evolving as luxury residential destinations, driven by the layout planning, large land size, and low-density projects. Projects like Prateek Canary reflect the area's shift towards thoughtfully designed low-density development, amenity-rich living. Spanning across the green landscape in Sector 150. This project signifies the growing preference for developing projects with a biophilic approach, generous space layouts, and indoor/outdoor connections. Also, complemented by premium amenities such as a five-star clubhouse, wellness facilities, and panoramic golf-course views. Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, SKA Group, said, "Luxury housing demand in NCR is becoming more diversified as buyers look beyond traditional markets. Within this shift, Noida has emerged as one of the strongest growth centres, and the Noida Expressway is leading this transformation. Micro-markets such as Sector 151 are particularly well positioned because they combine low-density planning, superior connectivity and future infrastructure, making them attractive for high-net-worth buyers seeking long-term capital appreciation alongside an elevated living experience,".

Finally, long-term investment appeal of Noida Expressway extends beyond housing. As commercial hubs, infrastructure and residential communities evolve together, the corridor is developing the characteristics of a mature real estate market, where employment growth supports sustained housing demand. Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group, said, "Luxury housing demand typically follows the expansion of high-quality commercial infrastructure, and the Noida Expressway is a clear example of that trend. The concentration of Grade A office developments, improving metro connectivity and sustained public infrastructure investment is creating a self-sustaining residential ecosystem. As employment hubs continue to expand around sectors such as 140A, demand is increasingly being driven by professionals who prefer to live closer to their workplace. This structural shift is enhancing the corridor's investment appeal, with premium housing benefiting from both strong end-user demand and long-term capital appreciation."

Ultimately, the emergence of Noida Expressway is indicative of the overall change that is taking place in NCR owing to the developments in infrastructure, business and micro-markets.The corridor is establishing itself as one of the region's most compelling luxury investment destinations, offering buyers both an elevated lifestyle and enduring value. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)