While the romance leads the narrative, the film is set against the rich, cultural tapestry of the Sindh--a people whose contributions have helped shape the modern Indian identity. The movie serves as a "love letter" to the 1.4 billion Indians who live, eat, and speak differently, yet reside together in a peace that baffles the rest of the world.

a love story, born through partition, Jai Hind,Jai Sindh, an emotional Patriotic saga directed by Indrajit Lankesh, featuring powerhouse performance by Mahesh Mangrekar,Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab,Vikram Kochhar, Upasna singh,Amit Behl and more

What makes the story even more compelling is its personal connection to producer Sammy Nanwani. Inspired by real-life moments and experiences from his own journey

"In a world currently fractured by conflict, where small nations struggle to coexist, India stands as amiracle"

Through this love story, if two people can find harmony, so can a nation of 1.4 billion. We are larger than Europe, the US, UK, and Russia population combined, yet we resolve our differences through the heart. That is the essence of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story'.

Watch motion poster here: https://youtu.be/XdS4XKJvOMc

