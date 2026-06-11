VMPL Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 11: Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chetak Foundation, the skill-development and social initiative of the Chetak Group. The partnership will anchor a new industry course on transport operations, designed to take JGBS students out of the lecture hall and into Chetak's live operations across warehouses, fleet control centers and freight corridors. It is the latest in a series of industry-integrated electives JGBS is building as part of its wider effort to root management education in real industry settings. Headquartered in New Delhi, the Chetak Group is one of India's established multimodal logistics players, with operations spanning road transport, warehousing, freight forwarding and integrated supply chain solutions for a wide cross-section of Indian industry. The Chetak Foundation, set up by the Group, focuses on building employability and industry-ready skills for India's young workforce. JGBS, on its part, is India's top ranked private university B-school in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, and sits among the top 200 business schools in the world in the same ranking.

The course arrives at a meaningful moment for the sector. The global multimodal transport market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of roughly six to seven percent over the next decade. This growth is expected to create immense career and growth opportunities for students and budding entrepreneurs and requirement for managerial talent that understands both the operations and the analytics of modern logistics. The JGBS-Chetak course is built for exactly that demand. The pedagogical design of the course has been structured to ensure JGBS students develop analytical readiness in the classroom before stepping into live field environments. The intent is to move JGBS students from knowing to doing, and then to learning from doing.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU said: "Logistics is not a peripheral story in India's development today; it sits at the centre of how the country grows, trades and creates jobs, and a business school has to prepare its students to navigate that reality. Our partnership with the Chetak Foundation gives our management students access to an operational environment where they can observe the inner workings of supply chains and logistics networks, ask the questions that practitioners confront every day and propose solutions that will be evaluated in real-world operations. As an Institution of Eminence, JGU is dedicated to contributing to national growth by training a skilled youth workforce for the nation's talent pool and this partnership reaffirms our steadfast commitment to that mission."

Under the terms of the MoU, JGBS students will get structured access to Chetak's operational ecosystem through internships, on-site visits to warehouses, transport yards and freight hubs, and industry-led sessions delivered by senior logistics and supply chain professionals from the Chetak Group. Mr. Mukesh Haritash, Managing Director, Chetak Group, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Jindal Global Business School to bridge the gap between academic excellence and practical industry needs. By combining Chetak Group's deep logistics expertise and Chetak Foundation's commitment to skill development with JGU's world-class education, we aim to equip the next generation of leaders with real-world skills. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of empowering youth and driving sustainable, knowledge-led growth for the nation."

Professor (Dr.) Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU said: "The Chetak Foundation's skill-development mandate sits well with the kind of long-running student engagements we want to build, and we look forward to seeing this work mature across cohorts. JGU and JGBS have been working to integrate its curriculum closely with industry requirements, and tie-ups of this depth are how we make that direction concrete for our students." Key areas of cooperation under the agreement include a knowledge partnership for courses in supply chain, logistics and allied areas, industry guest lectures delivered on the JGU campus, and joint research between Chetak professionals and JGBS faculty members.

The Dean of the Jindal Global Business School, Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal said: "I am very pleased about this association with the Chetak Foundation. Multimodal logistics is one of the most exciting parts of the Indian growth story right now, and our students will work on live problem statements drawn directly from Chetak's operations, the kind of issues that supply chain managers are working through on any given day. The exposure complements the case work, simulations and other experiential pieces we are building into the classroom, and it helps students see how the ideas they study actually play out in practice. We want our graduates leaving JGBS with more than a strong transcript. We want them leaving with the judgement and the industry sense that this kind of partnership is uniquely placed to build."

For JGBS students, the partnership is finally about getting closer to how the logistics industry actually works on the ground. They will work on live problem statements with professionals from the Chetak Group, taking ideas like network design, fleet utilization, warehousing efficiency and last-mile delivery out of the classroom and into real business settings. Beyond the live projects and site visits, the collaboration will also bring Chetak's senior leadership to the JGU campus for guest sessions, giving students a sense of how operating decisions are actually made inside a working logistics business. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)