PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Jivial Industries Limited, an established manufacturer of finished aluminium railings and fixtures serving the architectural and construction markets across India, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering on June 23, 2026. The Company proposes to raise ₹31.98 Crores through its public issue, and the shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME). - Fresh Issue - 13,59,600 Equity Shares - Offer for Sale (OFS) - 2,72,400 Equity Shares - Total Issue - 16,32,000 Equity Shares - Issue Size - ₹ 31.98 Crores - Issue Price - ₹ 196 Per Share - Lot Size - 600 Equity Shares

Equity Share Allocation - Market Maker - Up to 81,600 Equity Shares - Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up to 7,75,200 Equity Shares - Others Then Individual Investors - Up to 7,75,200 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized towards the purchase of new machineries, capital expenditure for renovation of manufacturing facilities, and general corporate purposes. The issue will open for public subscription on June 23, 2026, and close on June 25, 2026. Corporate Makers Capital Limited is the Lead Manager to the issue, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue. Mr. Anand Jitendrabhai Chovatiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Jivial Industries Limited, expressed: "The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in Jivial Industries' growth journey. Since inception, we have focused on delivering high-quality aluminium railings and fixtures that cater to the evolving needs of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects across India.

Through our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we have built a strong market presence supported by a diversified product portfolio, patented designs, and a growing distribution network. As we move forward, our planned capacity expansion, backward integration into aluminium extrusion, and introduction of GFRP rebars are expected to enhance operational efficiencies and support long-term growth. The proceeds from the IPO will help strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and support our expansion initiatives, enabling us to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India's construction and infrastructure sectors while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders." Mr. Rohit Pareek, Director of Corporate Makers Capital Limited, stated: "The Indian architectural products industry is witnessing a gradual shift towards premium, design-oriented, and durable building solutions, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure investments, and evolving consumer preferences. Growing construction activity across residential, commercial, and institutional segments is creating sustained demand for high-quality architectural products, while government initiatives focused on urban development continue to support long-term industry growth.

Jivial Industries has built a strong market position in the aluminium railings and fixtures segment through its commitment to quality, product innovation, and customer-centric offerings. The Company has consistently expanded its product portfolio and strengthened its market reach, enabling it to cater to the evolving requirements of customers across diverse segments. We are delighted to be associated with Jivial Industries on its IPO journey. The proposed fund raise will support the Company's planned capacity expansion, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and reinforce its growth strategy. We believe Jivial Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term opportunities in the architectural products industry and create sustainable value for all its stakeholders."

About The Company: Incorporated in 2021, Jivial Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of finished aluminium railings and fixtures catering to residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications. The Company offers a diverse range of products including aluminium railings, handrail systems, spigots, brackets, jointers, locks, bends, end caps, and other accessories designed to meet varied customer requirements. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Jivial operates modern manufacturing facilities and is actively expanding its operations through backward integration into aluminium extrusion manufacturing. The Company serves customers across India through a network of 35 distributors and has strengthened its market position with three patented product designs. For FY25, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,200.61 Lakhs, while EBITDA stood at ₹374.94 Lakhs and Profit After Tax reached ₹297.15 Lakhs. The Company delivered a Return on Equity of 41.09% and a Return on Capital Employed of 47.12%.

For Dec'25, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,211.35 Lakhs, while EBITDA stood at ₹376.47 Lakhs and Profit After Tax reached ₹294.77 Lakhs. The Company delivered a Return on Equity of 28.93% and a Return on Capital Employed of 33.14%, reflecting its strong operational efficiency and profitability. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information, Please Contact: Milind Apte - Director AKMIL Strategic Advisors Private Limited milind@akmiladvisors.com Mo. - 9820941925 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)