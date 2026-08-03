PNN New Delhi [India], August 3: Cava, one of India's fastest-growing premium athleisure brands, has announced actor Khushi Kapoor as the face of the brand, marking a significant milestone in the brand's growth journey. The partnership brings together a new generation fashion-forward label with one of India's most influential young style icons, united by a shared belief that fashion should move seamlessly with modern lifestyles. Built on its philosophy of 'Adaptive Athleisure,' Cava has redefined everyday dressing with collections that effortlessly transition from workouts to workdays, travel, and everything in between. Designed for versatility without compromising on style, the brand has created a distinct space where performance meets elevated design, catering to a generation that values both function and fashion.

Khushi Kapoor embodies this spirit effortlessly. Her personal style is defined by ease, confidence and versatility, making her an authentic extension of the Cava ethos. Whether she's travelling, on set, or embracing an active lifestyle, her wardrobe reflects the same balance of comfort, movement and contemporary style that the brand champions. "I've always felt that the best partnerships are the ones that happen naturally, and that's really how it felt with Cava. Fashion has always been a big part of my life, but feeling comfortable and confident in what I wear is just as important. I love that Cava brings those two things together. The pieces feel elevated but are still so easy to wear, whether I'm travelling, working or heading to the gym. It feels very true to how I dress and live, and I'm really excited to be joining the Cava family and for everything we're going to do together." - Khushi Kapoor

For Cava, the decision was less about star power and more about finding someone who genuinely reflects what the brand stands for. "At Cava, we're intentional about every partnership we build. Khushi wasn't just a great fit because of who she is, but because of what she represents: confidence, individuality, and a modern approach to style. Bringing her on board felt incredibly organic." - Ria Mittal, Co-founder, Cava "Cava has always been built around the idea that fashion and function should go hand in hand. Khushi embodies that balance. She has an incredible fashion sensibility, and the fact that she can hip thrust 295 kg speaks to the strength, discipline, and confidence that perfectly align with our brand." - Shreya Mittal, Co-founder, Cava

The collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cava as it continues to strengthen its presence across India and connect with a new generation of consumers seeking athleisure that is as stylish as it is functional. With Khushi Kapoor joining as brand ambassador, the collaboration sets the stage for a series of campaigns and initiatives in the months ahead, reflecting Cava's vision of redefining modern athleisure through style, versatility and everyday movement Website: https://cavaathleisure.com/collections/khushi-s-picks Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cava_athleisure/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)