KIIT Campus Placement 2022

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): History repeats itself when efforts are endured. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has not only grown to be a citadel but an achiever even in most adverse situations.

A Notch Higher

From a milestone and flag bearer for knowledge, now, in a repeat, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has achieved record campus placement with 270 plus top-notch companies doling out 4200 plus job offers for a batch size of 3500 eligible B.Tech students of 2022 graduating batch. This year, 50 new companies have participated in the placement process so far.

Seen in hindsight, it is not merely a record spree, but an outstanding result of years of tireless dedication and zeal that the Founder of KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta politely pursues. He is a man who never flaunts his triumphs.

The commencement of the campus placement season for the 2022 graduating batch started from May 2021 and KIIT is already well-poised to achieve cent percent campus placement for yet another year, informed Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

"More than 3000 students got single placement offers, while the top 1500 students were placed in "Dream Companies" with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh p.a. Thirty-five companies offered CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh and above per annum, while over 130 companies offered CTC of Rs. 5.00 lakh, said," Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT DU.

A Whopping Outreach

Five students of KIIT have got placement offers with the highest CTC of Rs. 52 lakh per annum. The average CTC is Rs. 6.05 lakh, which is 30% higher than the previous year. More than 3000 students are already placed and over 1200 students bagged multiple job offers.

KIIT-DU is the only university in India to proactively create an interface with the leading names in the industry. This is facilitating the placement of KIIT students in various national and multinational companies. For instance, HighRadius, a FinTech company, in collaboration with KIIT has established a FinTech Lab in KIIT Campus wherein, more than 2000 students are getting one-year experiential learning internship with a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. HighRadius has provided placement to 710 plus students of KIIT with Rs. 8 lakh package.

Breaking Boundaries of Class

This year, 'Day Zero' dream campus drives alone resulted in the placement of about 1500 students by MNCs with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh per annum. 'Day-One' campus recruitment drive generated about 2000 job offers from four companies.

Phenomenal Trajectory

Keeping up with our past trend, KIIT is well on its way to achieving phenomenal record placement for the 2022 graduating batch despite the COVID pandemic. In 2020, KIIT achieved cent percent placement in B.Tech, MBA, and Biotech, while more than 50% placement in Law. It also achieved record placement in 2021.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

Media Contact:

Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak

0674-2725636

Mail id: director.pr@kiit.ac.in

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)