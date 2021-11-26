Kinara Capital launches myKinara mobile app for MSME collateral-free loans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech, recently launched myKinara mobile app that comes with a simple 3-step process and is a first-of-its-kind in the unsecured MSME business lending space.

(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.autonom8.kinara) myKinara app, now live on the Google Play Store, puts the power at the fingertips of small business entrepreneurs to securely apply and receive collateral-free business loans digitally within 24-hours turnaround time (TAT).

Leveraging years of Kinara's proprietary data-driven AI/ML-based credit decisioning, the myKinara app now makes the digital process used by field officers directly accessible to MSMEs in India. The myKinara app is available in multiple languages including, English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati. Women-owned MSMEs qualify for an automatic discount under the company's HerVikas programme, without requiring any separate application.

"With the proliferation of smartphones, MSMEs are ready and willing to participate in digital India, but there are limited solutions for them. Our vernacular myKinara app extends our financial inclusion commitment by enabling small business entrepreneurs to create a self-directed loan application journey. Fast decisioning, processing, and disbursements in a span of 24 hours goes a long way in meeting the demands of our customers, thereby supporting their business growth," said Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO, Kinara Capital.

Small business entrepreneurs can check their eligibility in under 1-minute without any document uploads in the first step. By completing KYC and income verification in the app directly, the applicant will receive a loan decision with details of the approved loan amount, interest rate, loan tenor and the approximate monthly EMI. They can then continue the loan disbursement process with an e-sign option.

With the myKinara app, small business entrepreneurs can choose to complete the process in their own time with help always just a click away. They can contact Kinara's multilingual customer call center directly from the app, or request for doorstep customer service if they need in-person support. Kinara's vast network of 110 branches will continue to help local MSMEs and follow the same digital process as available on the myKinara app.

Kinara Capital is a fast-growing fintech propelling financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs in India. Boasting a women-majority management team, Kinara Capital has set itself apart in the industry with its emphasis on social impact and profitable growth. Globally recognized for its innovative approach, Kinara earned the 'Bank of the Year-Asia' award by the IFC, is ranked among the 'Top 100 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific' by the Financial Times and is named among 'India's Growth Champions' by the Economic Times.

Kinara Capital is qualified as a Systemically Important NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India and is a debt listed entity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Founded in 2011, Kinara Capital has made a mark with its innovation in financial inclusion by providing fast and flexible collateral-free loans in the range of INR 1-30 lakhs across 300+ MSME sub-sectors serving 3000+ pin codes in India. Headquartered in Bangalore, Kinara Capital has 110 branches across 90+ cities in India. Click here for more information (https://www.kinaracapital.com) and follow us on Twitter @KinaraCapital. Download the (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.autonom8.kinara) myKinara app on the Google Play Store.

