PNN Berlin [Germany], March 5: At this year's ITB Berlin, the world-renowned travel trade exhibition held in Berlin, a high-level delegation from KINEXIN Convention Management, the operator of Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre, IICC), has launched an intensive five-day global marketing campaign to position India as a leading destination for international exhibitions and conventions. Beginning tomorrow, a nine-member delegation of marketing and exhibition specialists led by CEO Phil Chung is participating in ITB Berlin to engage with leading trade fair organizers, destination marketing companies (DMCs), and tourism authorities from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and other global markets. The team is actively promoting Yashobhoomi as a next-generation MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) hub while strengthening India's positioning in the global destination marketing landscape.

During the exhibition, KINEXIN initiated strategic discussions with Messe Berlin, operator of Berlin's primary exhibition grounds, to explore future collaboration in business tourism-related exhibitions and trade fair development. The dialogue focused on potential co-development opportunities, knowledge exchange, and joint initiatives in the rapidly evolving global MICE sector. Beyond institutional partnerships, the Yashobhoomi delegation conducted extensive meetings with international exhibition organizers to negotiate mid- to long-term hosting arrangements in India. Among the most significant outcomes were advanced discussions to host major international conventions in the fields of cryptocurrency and advanced experience (AX) technologies starting in 2026 on a multi-year basis. Additional negotiations covered many new international events across diverse sectors, including Hotel/hospitality, Business tourism, Medical tourism, European furniture, telecommunication tech, Corporate events (India, China, Korea and EU), railway, European corporate incentives, European mobility show, airline convention, sustainability, motivational marketing conventions, and expos.

These international events are currently under discussion with organizers based in the United States, France, Germany, and Greater China, with the aim of bringing recurring global exhibitions and congresses to India. Furthermore, KINEXIN engaged with Korean tour operators and destination management companies attending ITB Berlin to explore hosting multiple Korean corporate events and incentive programs at Yashobhoomi. A formal agreement is expected to be discussed in the near future, signaling growing interest from Korean enterprises in leveraging India as a strategic corporate event destination. Commenting on the outcomes of ITB Berlin, CEO Phil Chung stated: Meeting leading global exhibition organizers and DMCs at ITB Berlin has opened significant marketing opportunities for Yashobhoomi. We have clearly felt a strong interest in our venue and, more importantly, growing expectations regarding India's future role as a global destination.

We have engaged in proactive discussions to attract a wide range of international events to Yashobhoomi and India on a mid- to long-term basis. While specific details remain confidential due to non-disclosure agreements, we are confident that substantial international events will be secured, generating meaningful economic impact for India. As the operator of Yashobhoomi, we will continue to expand our outreach to major organizers across key global markets, actively promoting India's destination competitiveness and contributing to the long-term expansion of India's MICE industry ecosystem." The participation in ITB Berlin marks another strategic milestone in KINEXIN Convention Management's global expansion efforts. By leveraging high-level international networking platforms, the company aims to establish Yashobhoomi as one of Asia's most competitive convention destinations and a gateway for large-scale international exhibitions entering the Indian market.

With increasing global interest in India's economic growth, digital innovation ecosystem, and expanding infrastructure, the outcomes of ITB Berlin are expected to accelerate India's emergence as a premier global MICE destination in the coming years.