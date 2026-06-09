PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: KITABOO and KITABOO One today announced the formation of its Global Advisory Board, assembling an extraordinary group of internationally respected leaders whose collective influence spans global publishing, digital transformation, education technology, content innovation, and enterprise growth. Senior figures behind some of the world's most influential publishing, digital learning, and technology organizations join KITABOO to help shape the future of learning. The newly formed board brings together pioneers who have helped shape modern publishing and digital learning across multiple continents -- from leading some of the world's most influential publishing institutions to scaling transformative technology and education businesses globally.

The founding members of the KITABOO Global Advisory Board include: Richard Charkin One of the most influential figures in global publishing, Richard Charkin has held senior leadership positions at publishing giants including Bloomsbury, Macmillan, Oxford University Press, Reed Elsevier, and Current Science Group. A former President of both the International Publishers Association and the U.K. Publishers Association, Charkin currently serves as Chair of Thames & Hudson and advises multiple next-generation AI and publishing ventures. In 2024, he was awarded an OBE for services to publishing and literature. David Taylor A globally respected publishing and distribution strategist, David Taylor spent over four decades shaping the evolution of the international book trade. As Senior Vice President at Ingram Content Group, he led the global expansion strategy for Lightning Source, one of the world's pioneering print-on-demand platforms, helping establish transformative publishing infrastructure across Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia, including a major footprint in India.

Emma House Emma House is internationally recognized for driving innovation across publishing and creative industries. Known for helping publishers navigate digital disruption, emerging technologies, and audience transformation, she has been at the forefront of industry modernization initiatives and future-focused publishing strategy across global markets. Vikrant Mathur Vikrant Mathur brings extensive leadership experience in enterprise technology, strategic transformation, and scaling global businesses. His expertise spans technology-driven growth, operational excellence, and innovation-led organizational transformation across international markets. Sesh Seshadri Sesh Seshadri is a seasoned technology and business leader with deep expertise in enterprise systems, digital learning ecosystems, and large-scale transformation initiatives. Over the course of his career, he has advised and led organizations through critical technology modernization and innovation journeys.

Pranav Gupta Pranav Gupta is a globally recognised publishing and education industry leader known for advancing innovation across learning ecosystems, digital publishing, copyright, and workforce transformation. As a prominent voice in the international publishing community, he has worked that spans policy advocacy, knowledge accessibility, future skills, and the modernisation of education and content ecosystems, influencing institutions, industry bodies, and learning organisations across global markets. The formation of the Global Advisory Board marks a major strategic milestone for KITABOO as the company accelerates its mission to help publishers, educators, and enterprises navigate the rapidly evolving future of learning. At a time when artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, accessibility, and personalized learning are fundamentally reshaping how knowledge is created and consumed, KITABOO is bringing together some of the most experienced minds in the industry to help define what comes next.

"The future of learning will belong to organizations that can successfully combine technology, pedagogy, accessibility, and scalable content innovation," said the leadership team at KITABOO. "This board represents decades of global experience across exactly those domains. Their insights and strategic guidance will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of KITABOO's growth and impact." The advisory board will help guide KITABOO's strategic direction across: * AI-powered learning experiences * Digital publishing transformation * Global content accessibility * Interactive and immersive learning * Enterprise learning ecosystems * K12 and higher education innovation * Scalable content distribution infrastructure Over the years, KITABOO has emerged as a trusted digital publishing and learning platform serving publishers, educational institutions, and enterprises worldwide. The company's solutions power interactive content experiences across K12, higher education, professional publishing, and corporate learning ecosystems.

With the launch of this Global Advisory Board, KITABOO is reinforcing its long-term vision to become one of the defining global platforms powering the future of digital learning and knowledge delivery. About KITABOO KITABOO is a leading cloud-based digital publishing and learning platform that enables publishers, educational institutions, and enterprises to create, distribute, secure, and analyze interactive digital content experiences at scale. Through AI-driven capabilities, accessibility-first design, analytics, and immersive learning technologies, KITABOO powers next-generation learning experiences for organizations across the globe. About KITABOO ONE KITABOO ONE is a digital content distribution and access platform developed by BookIT Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd., designed to help publishers distribute, license, and monetize eBooks and digital learning content across retail, institutional, and global partner ecosystems. Built on the KITABOO digital reading infrastructure, the platform supports secure content delivery, multi-device access, flexible licensing models, branded publisher storefronts, and institutional digital library solutions for universities, libraries, corporations, and government organizations.

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